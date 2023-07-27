Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2023 / 8:39 AM

Rauw Alejandro confirms Rosalia split, denies cheating rumors

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosalía have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosalía have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía have called it quits on their relationship.

Alejandro, a Puerto Rican singer and actor, confirmed his split from Rosalía, a Spanish singer and actress, in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

Alejandro said he and Rosalía ended their engagement "a few months ago" and denied cheating rumors surrounding their split.

"There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity," he wrote in Spanish.

Rosalía has not publicly addressed the breakup.

Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosalía have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup. Photo by rauwalejandro/Instagram Stories

Alejandro and Rosalía announced their engagement in their music video for "Beso," released in March.

The couple were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.

People reported Tuesday that Alejandro and Rosalía had ended their engagement.

Alejandro released his fourth album, Playa Saturno, earlier this month, while Rosalía released her third album, Motomami, in March 2022.

Advertisement

16 celebrity splits of 2023

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara (R) and Joe Manganiello arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. Vergara and Manganiello have announced their divorce after seven years of marriage. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind' Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday 'Depp v. Heard' trailer: Netflix docuseries explores defamation case What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
Music // 24 minutes ago
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
July 27 (UPI) -- "Nobody Love" singer Tori Kelly gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots.
Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater files for divorce
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater files for divorce
July 27 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's "Wicked" co-star and rumored beau Ethan Slater is divorcing his wife, Lilly Jay, according to court documents filed Wednesday in New York.
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
July 27 (UPI) -- Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other stars paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor following the singer's death at age 56.
Movie review: Malaysian 'Walid' holds own with 'John Wick'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: Malaysian 'Walid' holds own with 'John Wick'
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- "Walid," in theaters Friday, uses impressive Malaysian Silat to spread the social message about human trafficking in Malaysia.
Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting breast implants as a teen
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting breast implants as a teen
July 27 (UPI) -- Reality television star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, the mother of two young children, says she regrets getting breast implants when she was a teen.
Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
NEW YORK, July 27 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon told UPI that Joe Leaphorn, the Tribal Police lieutenant he plays in "Dark Winds," will endure personal and professional challenges in Season 2 the likes of which he has never experienced.
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
Movies // 4 hours ago
Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang share secrets of 'Slumber Party' stunts
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- Darby Camp and Emmy Liu-Wang reveal how they pulled off the comical stunts in the Disney+ original movie "The Slumber Party," premiering Thursday.
Famous birthdays for July 27: Jordan Spieth, Donnie Yen
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 27: Jordan Spieth, Donnie Yen
July 27 (UPI) -- Golfer Jordan Spieth turns 30 and actor Donnie Yen turns 60, among the famous birthdays for July 27.
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
July 26 (UPI) -- Singer Sinéad O'Connor died Wednesday according to a statement her family released to the Irish press.
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
Music // 18 hours ago
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a poster for the album "Reboot" and a performance version of the teaser for its "Bora Bora" music video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement