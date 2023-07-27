Rauw Alejandro confirms Rosalia split, denies cheating rumors

1/5

Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosalía have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía have called it quits on their relationship. Alejandro, a Puerto Rican singer and actor, confirmed his split from Rosalía, a Spanish singer and actress, in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

Alejandro said he and Rosalía ended their engagement "a few months ago" and denied cheating rumors surrounding their split.

"There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity," he wrote in Spanish.

Rosalía has not publicly addressed the breakup.

Alejandro and Rosalía announced their engagement in their music video for "Beso," released in March.

The couple were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.

People reported Tuesday that Alejandro and Rosalía had ended their engagement.

Alejandro released his fourth album, Playa Saturno, earlier this month, while Rosalía released her third album, Motomami, in March 2022.

