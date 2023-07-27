Rauw Alejandro confirms Rosalia split, denies cheating rumors

Alejandro said he and Rosalía ended their engagement "a few months ago" and denied cheating rumors surrounding their split.
"There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity," he wrote in Spanish.
Rosalía has not publicly addressed the breakup.
Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosalía have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup. Photo by rauwalejandro/Instagram Stories
The couple were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara (R) and Joe Manganiello arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. Vergara and Manganiello have announced their divorce after seven years
of marriage. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo