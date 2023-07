Famous birthdays for July 27: Jordan Spieth, Donnie Yen

1/4

Jordan Spieth checks his yardage on the 7th hole during his practice round for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oakwood Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., on May 17. The golfer turns 30 on July 27. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Younger in 1824

-- British aircraft pioneer Geoffrey de Havilland in 1882

-- TV producer Norman Lear in 1922 (age 101)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jerry Van Dyke in 1931

-- Singer/songwriter Bobbie Gentry in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor/director Betty Thomas in 1947 (age 76)

-- Figure skater Peggy Fleming in 1948 (age 75)

-- Singer Maureen McGovern in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Donnie Yen in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Wrestler Triple H in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Maya Rudolph in 1972 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Cassandra Clare in 1973 (age 50)

-- Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Taylor Schilling in 1984 (age 39)

-- Rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, in 1992 (age 31)

-- Golfer Jordan Spieth in 1993 (age 30)

-- Model Winnie Harlow in 1994 (age 29)