Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 27, 2023 / 10:57 AM

Adore Delano of 'Drag Race,' 'American Idol' comes out as transgender

By Annie Martin

July 27 (UPI) -- Singer and drag performer Adore Delano says she is transgender.

The RuPaul's Drag Race and American Idol alum came out as a transgender woman in a video Wednesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Delano spoke out after seeing "a lot of talk about my body and questions about my gender" online.

"I wanted to let everybody know that I am transitioning, and I kept it really kind of hush-hush the first three months because I wanted to go through the beginning stages of the puberty privately," the star said.

"I've found that it has been very enlightening and has made me probably the happiest I've ever been in my adult life," she added.

Delano recounted how she came out as bisexual and gay before ultimately coming out as trans to her mother during high school. She felt she had to "suppress everything" she felt as a trans person, however, while appearing on American Idol Season 7 as a teenager in 2008.

Advertisement

"I reinvented myself into something that was so uncomfortable. It was almost like a sacrifice in order to get what I wanted career-wise. It made sense to me at the time, as a 16-year-old, and then I got on the show, and that carried on in the story on Drag Race," the star explained.

As an adult, Delano said she's been sober for the past two years and credited sobriety with helping her to embrace her identity and process her emotions.

"I'm dealing with my feelings, and I'm allowing them to be, and I'm taking care of myself and I feel beautiful," she said.

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and fellow Drag Race alums Courtney Act and Peppermint showed their support for Delano in the comments.

"Texting you princesa!!!! I'm so happy for you could BURST," Visage wrote.

"I accompany you on any journey. I love you forever. My ride or die!" Act added.

"I'm so proud of you. Welcome home sis," Peppermint said.

Delano was the runner-up in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 and later appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2.

Read More

Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind' Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger' Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
TV // 28 minutes ago
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3, premiering Aug. 8 on Hulu, still manages to surprise the savvy fans following along the mysteries.
Movie review: 'Mutant Mayhem' a welcome 'Ninja Turtles' update
Movies // 28 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Mutant Mayhem' a welcome 'Ninja Turtles' update
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," in theaters Wednesday, is faithful to the characters' origins with fun modern twists.
Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // 39 minutes ago
Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' to open Toronto International Film Festival
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Boy and the Heron," a new film from Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm offers a 'lifeline' in Season 3 teaser
TV // 58 minutes ago
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm offers a 'lifeline' in Season 3 teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
July 27 (UPI) -- Tyler Childers released a single and music video for "In Your Love," a song from his album "Rustin' in the Rain."
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
July 27 (UPI) -- Tina Knowles, a businesswoman and the mother of singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has split from her second husband, Richard Lawson.
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
Music // 3 hours ago
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
July 27 (UPI) -- "Nobody Love" singer Tori Kelly gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots.
Rauw Alejandro confirms Rosalia split, denies cheating rumors
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Rauw Alejandro confirms Rosalia split, denies cheating rumors
July 27 (UPI) -- Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosalía have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup.
Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater files for divorce
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater files for divorce
July 27 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande's "Wicked" co-star and rumored beau Ethan Slater is divorcing his wife, Lilly Jay, according to court documents filed Wednesday in New York.
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
July 27 (UPI) -- Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other stars paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor following the singer's death at age 56.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement