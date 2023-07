Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale

1/3

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger entertains the fans during the opening set of their No Filter Tour Concert at the Dome At America's Center in St. Louis on September 26, 2021. The rocker turns 80 on July 26. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856

-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875

-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894

-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909

-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922

-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923

-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928

-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928

-- Singer Mick Jagger in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Drummer Roger Taylor in 1949 (74)

-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 56)

-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 50)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Helen Mirren turns 75: a look back

