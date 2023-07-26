Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale

July 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw in 1856
-- Swiss psychologist Carl Jung, founder of analytic psychology, in 1875
-- British novelist Aldous Huxley in 1894
-- Actor Vivian Vance in 1909
-- Movie producer Blake Edwards in 1922
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Hoyt Wilhelm in 1922
-- Children's author Jan Berenstain in 1923
-- Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick in 1928
-- Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in 1928
-- Singer Mick Jagger in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Helen Mirren in 1945 (age 78)
-- Drummer Roger Taylor in 1949 (74)
-- Olympic gold medal skater Dorothy Hamill in 1956 (age 67)
-- Actor Kevin Spacey in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Sandra Bullock in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Jeremy Piven in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Jason Statham in 1967 (age 56)
-- TV host Chris Harrison in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Kate Beckinsale in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Monica Raymund in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Francia Raisa in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Bianca Santos in 1990 (age 33)
-- Singer/actor Taylor Momsen in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Thomasin McKenzie in 2000 (age 23)