Famous birthdays for July 24: Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin

July 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- South American revolutionary/statesman Simon Bolivar in 1783
-- French novelist Alexandre Dumas the Elder in 1802
-- Artist Alphonse Mucha in 1860
-- British poet/author Robert Graves in 1895
-- Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart in 1897
-- Actor Chief Dan George in 1899
-- Artist Zelda Fitzgerald in 1900
-- Feminist/former U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug, D-N.Y., in 1920
-- Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant in 1935 (age 88)
-- Comedian Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher Jr., in 1946 (age 77)
-- Actor Lynda Carter in 1951 (age 72)
-- Filmmaker Gus Van Sant in 1952 (age 71)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Karl Malone in 1963 (age 60)
-- Former baseball player Barry Bonds in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor/singer Kristin Chenoweth in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Laura Leighton in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Troy Kotsur in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor/singer Jennifer Lopez in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Rose Byrne in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Summer Glau in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Anna Paquin in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Elisabeth Moss in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Mara Wilson in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Emily Rickards in 1991 (age 32)
-- Australian television host Bindi Irwin in 1998 (age 25)