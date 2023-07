Famous birthdays for July 23: Kathryn Hahn, Alison Krauss

1/2

Kathryn Hahn attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives of Mystery" premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on November 14. The actor turns 50 on July 23.

July 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Pope Clement XI in 1649

-- Detective novelist Raymond Chandler in 1888

-- Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in 1892

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 1936 (age 87)

-- Actor Ronny Cox in 1938 (age 85)

-- Talk show host Don Imus in 1940

-- Drummer Dino Danelli in 1944

-- Actor Edie McClurg in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician David Essex in 1947 (age 76)

-- Drummer John Rutsey in 1952

-- Dutch film director Theo van Gogh in 1957

-- Actor Woody Harrelson in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Eriq La Salle in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in 1967

-- Guitarist Slash, born Saul Hudson, in 1965 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Shawn Levy in 1968 (age 55)

-- Singer Alison Krauss in 1971 (age 52)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Actor Marlon Wayans in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Kathryn Hahn in 1973 (age 50)

-- Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Michelle Williams in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Paul Wesley in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Daniel Radcliffe in 1989 (age 34)

-- Country singer Danielle Bradbery in 1996 (age 27)