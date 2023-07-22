Famous birthdays for July 22: Rufus Wainwright, Prince George

July 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Poet Emma Lazarus in 1849
-- Painter Edward Hopper in 1882
-- U.S. political family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1890
-- Sculptor Alexander Calder in 1898
-- Robert "Bob" Dole, longtime U.S. senator/1996 GOP presidential nominee, in 1923
-- Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932
-- Actor Louise Fletcher in 1934
-- Actor Terence Stamp in 1938 (age 85)
-- Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek in 1940
-- Actor/singer Bobby Sherman in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Danny Glover in 1946 (age 77)
-- Comedian/actor Albert Brooks in 1947 (age 76)
-- Musician Don Henley in 1947 (age 76)
-- Author S.E. Hinton in 1948 (age 75)
-- Composer Alan Menken in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Willem Dafoe in 1955 (age 68)
-- R&B singer Keith Sweat in 1961 (age 62)
-- Comedian John Leguizamo in 1964 (age 59)
-- Comedian David Spade in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Colin Ferguson in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Jaime Camil in 1973 (age 50)
-- Singer Rufus Wainwright in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor A.J. Cook in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Keegan Allen in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor/singer Selena Gomez in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Skyler Gisondo in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Javon Walton in 2006 (age 17)
-- Britain's Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (age 10)