July 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated July 22, 2019 at 3:08 PM

Famous birthdays for July 22: Rufus Wainwright, Prince George

By UPI Staff
Rufus Wainwright attends the premiere of "Judy" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 19, 2019. The singer turns 50 on July 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rufus Wainwright attends the premiere of "Judy" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 19, 2019. The singer turns 50 on July 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Poet Emma Lazarus in 1849

-- Painter Edward Hopper in 1882

-- U.S. political family matriarch Rose Kennedy in 1890

-- Sculptor Alexander Calder in 1898

-- Robert "Bob" Dole, longtime U.S. senator/1996 GOP presidential nominee, in 1923

-- Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in 1932

-- Actor Louise Fletcher in 1934

-- Actor Terence Stamp in 1938 (age 85)

-- Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek in 1940

-- Actor/singer Bobby Sherman in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Danny Glover in 1946 (age 77)

-- Comedian/actor Albert Brooks in 1947 (age 76)

-- Musician Don Henley in 1947 (age 76)

-- Author S.E. Hinton in 1948 (age 75)

-- Composer Alan Menken in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Willem Dafoe in 1955 (age 68)

-- R&B singer Keith Sweat in 1961 (age 62)

-- Comedian John Leguizamo in 1964 (age 59)

-- Comedian David Spade in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Colin Ferguson in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Jaime Camil in 1973 (age 50)

-- Singer Rufus Wainwright in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor A.J. Cook in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Keegan Allen in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor/singer Selena Gomez in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Skyler Gisondo in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Javon Walton in 2006 (age 17)

-- Britain's Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (age 10)

