Famous birthdays for July 21: Juno Temple, Damian Marley

Juno Temple attends the 28th annual SAG Awards held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27, 2022. The actor turns 34 on July 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Sixtus IV in 1414

-- Composer Chauncey Olcott in 1858

-- First lady Frances Cleveland in 1864

-- Author Ernest Hemingway in 1899

-- Violinist Isaac Stern in 1920

-- Singer Kay Starr in 1922

-- Producer Norman Jewison in 1926 (age 97)

-- Actor/comedian Don Knotts in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno in 1938

-- Actor Edward Herrmann in 1943

-- Singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, in 1948 (age 75)

-- Cartoonist Garry Trudeau in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor/comedian Robin Williams in 1951

-- Actor Jon Lovitz in 1957 (age 66)

-- Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of Botswana, in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Charlotte Gainsbourg in 1971 (age 52)

-- Reggae singer Damian Marley in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Josh Hartnett in 1978 (age 45)

-- Baseball player CC Sabathia in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Romeo Santos in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Zawe Ashton in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Diane Guerrero in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Juno Temple in 1989 (age 34)

-- Model Sara Sampaio in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Jessica Barden in 1992 (age 31)