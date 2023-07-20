Trending
July 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 20: Omar Epps, Judy Greer

By UPI Staff
Omar Epps arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" on July 15, 2021, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The actor turns 50 on July 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Omar Epps arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" on July 15, 2021, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The actor turns 50 on July 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Italian poet Petrarch in 1304

-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519

-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930

-- South Korean artist Nam June Paik in 1932

-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933

-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 87)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- American artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 84)

-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 78)

-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 66)

-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 45)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 37)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 30)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 29)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

