Famous birthdays for July 20: Omar Epps, Judy Greer

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.
-- Italian poet Petrarch in 1304
-- Pope Innocent IX in 1519
-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822
-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919
-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930
-- South Korean artist Nam June Paik in 1932
-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933
-- Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 87)
-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938
-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938
-- American artist Judy Chicago in 1939 (age 84)
-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 78)
-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 66)
-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964
-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 48)
-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 45)
-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Osric Chau in 1986 (age 37)
-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Alycia Debnam-Carey in 1993 (age 30)
-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani in 1994 (age 29)