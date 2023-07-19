Maria Menounos celebrates birth of first child via surrogate

1/5

Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, welcomed a daughter, Athena Alexandra, via surrogate after fertility struggles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Maria Menounos is a new mom. The 45-year-old television personality and her husband, Keven Undergaro, welcomed their first child, daughter Athena Alexandra, via surrogate in June. Advertisement

Menounos shared the news Wednesday in the new issue of Us Weekly.

"It was the most special moment of my life," Menounos said of her baby girl's birth. "The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, 'Oh, my God.' It was just pure joy."

"Athena is our miracle baby," she added. "I'm so grateful for her."

Menounos also confirmed the birth on Instagram.

Menounos and Undergo announced in February that they were expecting their first child via surrogate after 10 years of fertility struggles.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," Menounos said at the time.

In May, Menounos announced she was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in January and underwent a successful surgery to remove a 3.9 cm tumor on her pancreas.

"I'm so grateful and so lucky," she told People. "God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having [my daughter] in my life so much more than I would have before this journey."

Advertisement

Menounos is known for her work with Extra and E! News.