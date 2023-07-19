Famous birthdays for July 19: Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Edwards

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814
-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834
-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860
-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865
-- Amateur singer Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868
-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896
-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935
-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 82)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 77)
-- Musician Bernie Leadon in 1947 (age 76)
-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 76)
-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 70)
-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 61)
-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965
-- TV host Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 40)
-- Comedian James Austin Johnson in 1989 (age 34)
-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 28)