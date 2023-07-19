Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 19, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 19: Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Edwards

By UPI Staff
1/2
Benedict Cumberbatch attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 47 on July 19. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Benedict Cumberbatch attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 47 on July 19. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814

-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834

-- Famed murder suspect Lizzie Borden in 1860

-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865

-- Amateur singer Florence Foster Jenkins in 1868

-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896

-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935

-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 82)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Bernie Leadon in 1947 (age 76)

-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 76)

-- Businessman Howard Schultz in 1953 (age 70)

-- Filmmaker Atom Egoyan in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965

-- TV host Chris Kratt in 1969 (age 54)

Advertisement

-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Ryan Dorsey in 1983 (age 40)

-- Comedian James Austin Johnson in 1989 (age 34)

-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

Read More

Benedict Cumberbatch scaled sea cliffs with Bear Grylls to learn about resilience

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Barbie' has fun and depth
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Barbie' has fun and depth
LOS ANGELES, July 18 (UPI) -- "Barbie," in theaters Friday, has fun turning the popular doll into a social commentary.
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
Music // 13 hours ago
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a preview of its song "I Want Your Love" and a teaser for its album "Reboot."
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
Music // 14 hours ago
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- YG, Tyga and Saweetie will perform across North America on a new co-headlining tour.
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Music // 14 hours ago
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes will perform across the United States as part of its new tour.
'Migration' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks star in animated film
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Migration' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks star in animated film
July 18 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated film from Illumination featuring Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks, opens in theaters in December.
'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
July 18 (UPI) -- "Heart of Stone," a spy action thriller starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is coming to Netflix.
'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' introduces young Jud Crandall
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' introduces young Jud Crandall
July 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released first look photos from "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines." The prequel movie about young Jud Crandall (Jackson White) premieres Oct. 6.
'Killing It': Craig Robinson takes on 'creepy swamp family' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Killing It': Craig Robinson takes on 'creepy swamp family' in Season 2 trailer
July 18 (UPI) -- "Killing It," a comedy series starring Craig Robinson, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
Music // 16 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
July 18 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez previewed the song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" while celebrating the anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
Music // 17 hours ago
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
July 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez shared a video featuring the "best, most sincere moments" from the making of her song "Lose You to Love Me."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement