Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 18: Joe Torre, Fionn Whitehead

By UPI Staff
1/4
Joe Torre waves to the fans before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on March 30. The baseball legend turns 83 on July 18. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Joe Torre waves to the fans before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on March 30. The baseball legend turns 83 on July 18. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English novelist William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811

-- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867

-- Playwright Clifford Odets in 1906

-- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913

-- South African leader/Nobel Peace Price laureate Nelson Mandela in 1918

-- Astronaut/Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, in 1921

-- Gold medal ice skater Dick Button in 1929 (age 94)

-- Journalist/author Hunter S. Thompson in 1937

-- Pop singer Dion DiMucci in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor James Brolin in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Former baseball manager Joe Torre in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Martha Reeves in 1941 (age 82)

-- Publisher Steve Forbes in 1947 (age 76)

-- Businessman Richard Branson in 1950 (age 73)

-- Country singer Ricky Skaggs in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Elizabeth McGovern in 1961 (age 63)

-- Talk show host Wendy Williams in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Vin Diesel in 1967 (age 56)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Filmmaker Joe Russo in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper M.I.A., born Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, in 1975 (age 48)

-- Model/actor Elsa Pataky in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Kristen Bell in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Michiel Huisman in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Priyanka Chopra in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Chace Crawford in 1985 (age 38)

-- Boxer Canelo Álvarez in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Fionn Whitehead in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts Kristen Bell shares photo from star-studded Idaho vacation 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' coming to Disney+ in August

Latest Headlines

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child
July 17 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan's publicist confirmed Monday that the former child star has given birth to her first child.
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
July 17 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" alum Sofia Vergara and "Moonhaven" actor Joe Manganiello have announced they are ending their seven-year marriage.
Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser
Music // 11 hours ago
Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser
July 17 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, released a preview of its video for the song "Save Me."
'Yellowstone' joins CBS fall schedule
TV // 11 hours ago
'Yellowstone' joins CBS fall schedule
July 17 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," "Seal Team," "FBI True" and "Ghosts" were announced as part of the revised CBS fall programming schedule.
'The Monkey King' trailer: Jimmy O. Yang voices hero in animated film
Movies // 12 hours ago
'The Monkey King' trailer: Jimmy O. Yang voices hero in animated film
July 17 (UPI) -- "The Monkey King," an animated film featuring Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang and Stephanie Hsu, is coming to Netflix.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' coming to Disney+ in August
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' coming to Disney+ in August
July 17 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," a Marvel film starring Chris Pratt, will start streaming on Disney+.
'The Creator' trailer: John David Washington finds A.I. super weapon
Movies // 13 hours ago
'The Creator' trailer: John David Washington finds A.I. super weapon
July 17 (UPI) -- "The Creator," a sci-fi action film directed by Gareth Edwards and starring John David Washington, opens in theaters in September.
Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up
July 17 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, have reportedly separated after two years of marriage.
'Secret Invasion': Nick Fury races against time in trailer for final episodes
TV // 15 hours ago
'Secret Invasion': Nick Fury races against time in trailer for final episodes
July 17 (UPI) -- "Secret Invasion," a Marvel series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, will conclude with its final episodes on Disney+.
'Bachelorette' alum Shawn Booth expecting first child
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Bachelorette' alum Shawn Booth expecting first child
July 17 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" Season 11 winner Shawn Booth announced he is expecting his first child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up
Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up
'Yellowstone' joins CBS fall schedule
'Yellowstone' joins CBS fall schedule
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement