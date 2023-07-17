Richard Curtis announces 'Christmas Actually' stage show for Comic Relief

July 17 (UPI) -- Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral filmmaker Richard Curtis has announced he is working on a theatrical variety show called Christmas Actually.

Christmas Actually comes to the Southbank Centre this festive season... The ultimate festive variety show curated by Richard Curtis in partnership with Comic Relief [7 -⁠ 11 December 2023]

The holiday production, which is not a sequel to Curtis' similarly named 2003 rom-com classic, Love Actually, is to open Dec. 7 in London to raise money for Curtis' favorite anti-poverty charity, Comic Relief, according to the South Bank Centre Royal Festival Hall website.

No casting has been announced yet.

"We hope it'll be a real chocolate box -- or perhaps advent calendar -- of delights," Curtis told BBC News, adding the show will run for eight performances and be "noisy and emotional and full of surprises and jokes, with some proper celebrity sparkle."

"I remember I didn't always love the Christmas shows I took my children to, but I always took them to one," Curtis said.