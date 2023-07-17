Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 17, 2023 / 8:21 AM

Richard Curtis announces 'Christmas Actually' stage show for Comic Relief

By Karen Butler
"Love Actually" filmmaker Richard Curtis is working on a holiday variety stage show called "Christmas Actually" to raise money for Comic Relief. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
"Love Actually" filmmaker Richard Curtis is working on a holiday variety stage show called "Christmas Actually" to raise money for Comic Relief. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral filmmaker Richard Curtis has announced he is working on a theatrical variety show called Christmas Actually.

Advertisement

The holiday production, which is not a sequel to Curtis' similarly named 2003 rom-com classic, Love Actually, is to open Dec. 7 in London to raise money for Curtis' favorite anti-poverty charity, Comic Relief, according to the South Bank Centre Royal Festival Hall website.

No casting has been announced yet.

"We hope it'll be a real chocolate box -- or perhaps advent calendar -- of delights," Curtis told BBC News, adding the show will run for eight performances and be "noisy and emotional and full of surprises and jokes, with some proper celebrity sparkle."

"I remember I didn't always love the Christmas shows I took my children to, but I always took them to one," Curtis said.

Advertisement

"So, we thought it would be fun to make a show for Christmas that really is fun for all the family," he added. "And then the idea of doing it also to raise money for Comic Relief made the idea irresistible."

Read More

Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories Michael Pena: 'Jack Ryan' taps into issues that are happening now Izzy Meikle-Small: Rachel experiences war, romance in 'Outlander' S7 Eliza Scanlen: Older Owen represents possibility to sheltered teen Jem in 'Starling Girl'

Latest Headlines

Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs celebrate unborn son at baby shower
Entertainment News // 14 minutes ago
Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs celebrate unborn son at baby shower
July 17 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" alum Becca Kufrin shared photos from her baby shower with friends and family.
Benedict Cumberbatch scaled sea cliffs with Bear Grylls to learn about resilience
TV // 41 minutes ago
Benedict Cumberbatch scaled sea cliffs with Bear Grylls to learn about resilience
July 17 (UPI) -- Sunday's episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" featured "Doctor Strange" and "Sherlock" icon Benedict Cumberbatch climbing sea cliffs and surviving freezing waterfalls in Scotland.
Gwendlyn Brown of 'Sister Wives' marries Beatriz Queiroz
Entertainment News // 59 minutes ago
Gwendlyn Brown of 'Sister Wives' marries Beatriz Queiroz
July 17 (UPI) -- Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of "Sister Wives" stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown, shared photos from her wedding to Beatriz Queiroz.
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
July 17 (UPI) -- The Chosen -- a popular historical drama about Jesus Christ -- has been granted a waiver to continue filming despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
TV review: 'Minx' Season 2 addresses new issues with trademark style
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Minx' Season 2 addresses new issues with trademark style
LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- "Minx" Season 2, premiering Friday on Starz, continues the historical fiction addressing relevant issues in the show's energetic style.
Famous birthdays for July 17: Billie Lourd, Donald Sutherland
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 17: Billie Lourd, Donald Sutherland
July 17 (UPI) -- Actor Billie Lourd turns 31 and actor Donald Sutherland turns 88, among the famous birthdays for July 17.
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
Music // 14 hours ago
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
July 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Jason Aldean is thanking fans for support after he fell ill from heat stroke and had to leave the stage at his Saturday concert in Hartford, Conn.
'Mission Impossible' tops North American box office with $56.2M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Mission Impossible' tops North American box office with $56.2M
July 16 (UPI) -- "Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
TV // 23 hours ago
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Anjli Mohindra says her sci-fi thriller, "The Lazarus Project," is so skillful in its storytelling that its mind-boggling premise actually feels plausible.
Famous birthdays for July 16: Jimmy Johnson, Phoebe Cates
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 16: Jimmy Johnson, Phoebe Cates
July 16 (UPI) -- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson turns 80 and actor Phoebe Cates turns 60, among the famous birthdays for July 16.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Soap legend Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiance Mark Seiler
Soap legend Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiance Mark Seiler
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement