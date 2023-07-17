Trending
July 17, 2023 / 11:13 AM

'Bachelorette' alum Shawn Booth expecting first child

By Annie Martin

July 17 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth is going to be a dad.

The television personality announced on his In the Booth with Shawn Booth podcast Monday that he is expecting his first child.

Booth said that he's dated but kept his personal life "very private" since winning The Bachelorette Season 11 in 2015.

"December 12th, baby Booth on their way," the star announced. "It's happening. I'm gonna be a father."

"The mother is somebody who I've been close with for years. We've had a relationship and we've dated. This just isn't some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central," he added. "[To be] open and honest, this wasn't something that was planned. But it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I've ever had in my life."

Booth did not share the mother's identity but said he hopes she will come on the podcast soon.

Booth met and got engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe in The Bachelorette Season 11 in 2015. The couple split in 2018 after three years together.

In other Bachelor Nation news, Bachelorette Season 14 star Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs, celebrated their unborn son at a baby shower over the weekend.

In addition, ABC announced Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower and grandfather, as the star of The Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor.

