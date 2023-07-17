Advertisement
July 17, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 17: Billie Lourd, Donald Sutherland

By UPI Staff
Billie Lourd, the daughter of actress Carrie Fisher, sits beside Fisher's star during a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 4. Lourd turns 31 on July 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Billie Lourd, the daughter of actress Carrie Fisher, sits beside Fisher's star during a posthumous unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 4. Lourd turns 31 on July 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- English clergyman/author Isaac Watts in 1674

-- Financier John Jacob Astor in 1763

-- Mystery writer Erle Stanley Gardner in 1889

-- Actor James Cagney in 1899

-- TV personality Art Linkletter in 1912

-- Comedian Phyllis Diller in 1917

-- Actor Donald Sutherland in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/singer Diahann Carroll in 1935

-- Musician Peter Schickele in 1935 (age 88)

-- Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei in 1939 (age 84)

-- Rock musician Spencer Davis in 1939

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Connie Hawkins in 1942

-- Camilla Parker Bowles, Britain's queen consort, in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Lucie Arnaz in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor David Hasselhoff in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Singer Nicolette Larson in 1952

-- Singer Phoebe Snow in 1952

-- Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 1954 (age 69)

-- Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai in 1958 (age 65)

-- Johnny Briceño, prime minister of Belize, in 1960 (age 63)

-- TV producer Mark Burnett in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actress Beth Littleford in 1968 (age 55)

-- Motorcycle racer Carey Hart in 1975 (age 48)

-- Country singer Luke Bryan in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Stefania Spampinato in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Billie Lourd in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Grace Fulton Currey in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

