July 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 16: Jimmy Johnson, Phoebe Cates

By UPI Staff
Football broadcaster, former player, coach, and executive Jimmy Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the NFL Honors during Super Bowl LIV week in Miami on February 1, 2020. He turns 80 on July 16. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Football broadcaster, former player, coach, and executive Jimmy Johnson arrives on the red carpet at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the NFL Honors during Super Bowl LIV week in Miami on February 1, 2020. He turns 80 on July 16. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include

-- Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science Church, in 1821

-- Journalist/civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett in 1862

-- Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen in 1872

-- Baseball great/"Black Sox" scandal figure "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in 1887

-- Actor Percy Kilbride ("Pa Kettle") in 1888

-- First U.N. Secretary-General Trygva Lie in 1896

-- Popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher in 1907

-- Actor Barbara Stanwyck in 1907

-- Actor/dancer Ginger Rogers in 1911

Actor Ginger Rogers and actor Jimmy Stewart hold their Oscars in 1941. Rogers was born on this day in 1911. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Corin Redgrave in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Margaret Court in 1942 (age 81)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jimmy Johnson in 1943 (age 80)

-- Playwright Tony Kushner in 1956 (age 67)

-- Irish dancer Michael Flatley in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Phoebe Cates in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Will Ferrell in 1967 (age 56)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Sanders in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Rain Pryor in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Corey Feldman in 1971 (age 52)

-- Soccer player Carli Lloyd in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Rosa Salazar in 1985 (age 38)

-- Singer James Maslow in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Alexandra Shipp in 1991 (age 32)

-- Singer Luke Hemmings in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

