July 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Linda Ronstadt

By UPI Staff
1/2
Forest Whitaker attends the premiere of "Final Cut" at Palais des Festivals at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17, 2022. The actor turns 62 on July 15. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Forest Whitaker attends the premiere of "Final Cut" at Palais des Festivals at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17, 2022. The actor turns 62 on July 15. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn in 1606

-- Poet Clement Clarke Moore, author of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" ("Twas the Night Before Christmas") in 1779

-- Roman Catholic nun Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first U.S. citizen to be made a saint, in 1850

-- Writer Iris Murdoch in 1919

-- Actor Patrick Wayne in 1939 (age 84)

-- Hassanal Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer Linda Ronstadt in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, prime minister of United Arab Emirates, in 1949 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Arianna Huffington in 1950 (age 73)

-- Former pro wrestler/Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Terry O'Quinn in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rock musician Marky Ramone in 1952 (age 71)

-- Joy Division singer Ian Curtis in 1956

-- Supermodel Kim Alexis in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Forest Whitaker in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Brigitte Nielsen in 1963 (age 60)

-- TV show host Adam Savage in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Eddie Griffin in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Scott Foley in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Brian Austin Green in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Diane Kruger in 1976 (age 47)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Comedian Gabriel Iglesias in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Lana Parrilla in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Travis Fimmel in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Taylor Kinney in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Aimee Carrero in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor/singer Tristan Wilds in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Mason Dye in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Iain Armitage in 2008 (age 15)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

