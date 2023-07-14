Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 14: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taboo

By UPI Staff
1/2
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the photo call for "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 19. The actor turns 38 on July 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the photo call for "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 19. The actor turns 38 on July 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Czech painter Alphonse Mucha in 1860

-- Suffragist Emmeline Pankhurst in 1858

-- Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in 1862

-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910

-- Folk singer Woody Guthrie in 1912

-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913

UPI File Photo

-- Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman in 1918

-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926

-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927

-- Football star/actor Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier in 1932 (age 91)

-- Guitarist Lady Bo, born Peggy Jones, in 1940

-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor/director Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 71)

-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 57)

-- R&B singer/reality star Tameka Harris in 1975 (age 48)

-- Rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 1985 (age 38)

-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Dan Reynolds in 1987 (age 36)

-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Darby Camp in 2007 (age 16)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones' Conor McGregor expecting fourth child with Dee Devlin 'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy share baby No. 2's name: Rio

Latest Headlines

Citing studio greed, Hollywood actors union votes to strike over pay, AI issues
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Citing studio greed, Hollywood actors union votes to strike over pay, AI issues
July 13 (UPI) -- The national board of directors of Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to go on strike after they failed to reach an agreement with studios over pay and other issues.
Oh My Girl shares 'Golden Hourglass' highlight medley
Music // 13 hours ago
Oh My Girl shares 'Golden Hourglass' highlight medley
July 13 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Oh My Girl released a preview of their forthcoming EP, "Golden Hourglass."
'The Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey returns to court after attack in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
'The Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey returns to court after attack in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes cheat death in 'birth/rebirth'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes cheat death in 'birth/rebirth'
July 13 (UPI) -- IFC Films and Shudder released the trailer for "birth/rebirth" on Thursday. The film opens Aug. 18 in theaters.
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "Sister Wives," a reality series following Kody Brown and his polygamist family, will return for an 18th season on TLC in August.
'Big Brother' 25th Anniversary special highlights proposals, fights
TV // 13 hours ago
'Big Brother' 25th Anniversary special highlights proposals, fights
July 13 (UPI) -- CBS released the trailer for the "Big Brother" 25th Anniversary Special on Thursday. The special airs July 26.
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August
TV // 14 hours ago
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August
July 13 (UPI) -- The animated series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" will return with new episodes on Disney+ and Disney Junior in August.
'Oppenheimer' opening look reveals unstoppable bomb, Russian competition
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Oppenheimer' opening look reveals unstoppable bomb, Russian competition
July 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a 5-minute clip of opening shots from "Oppenheimer" on Thursday. The film opens July 21 in theaters.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- Original "High School Musical" stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel appear in the fourth and final season of the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' poster pays homage to original
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' poster pays homage to original
July 13 (UPI) -- Focus Features released the poster for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" on Thursday. The film opens Sept. 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
Citing studio greed, Hollywood actors union votes to strike over pay, AI issues
Citing studio greed, Hollywood actors union votes to strike over pay, AI issues
Original 'Queer Eye' reunion, marathon coming to Bravo
Original 'Queer Eye' reunion, marathon coming to Bravo
Shawn Johnson expecting third child with Andrew East
Shawn Johnson expecting third child with Andrew East
Anthony Michael Hall becomes first-time dad at 55
Anthony Michael Hall becomes first-time dad at 55
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement