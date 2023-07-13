Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 13: Wyatt Oleff, Patrick Stewart

By UPI Staff
1/2
Wyatt Oleff attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 26, 2019. The actor turns 20 on July 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Wyatt Oleff attends the premiere of "It Chapter Two" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 26, 2019. The actor turns 20 on July 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in 1821

-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864

-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913

-- Former HUD Secretary/congressman/pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935

-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928

-- Author Wole Soyinka in 1934 (89)

-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 83)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 81)

-- Musician Roger McGuinn in 1942 (age 81)

-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 79)

-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 77)

-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 72)

-- Country singer Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 69)

-- Screenwriter/director Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Linnea Berthelsen in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 20)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

California speedcuber solves 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds 'Indiana Jones' tops North American box office with $60M Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'

Latest Headlines

'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
TV // 7 hours ago
'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
July 12 (UPI) -- The CW announced its fall schedule on Wednesday which includes the delay of "61st Street," the AMC series The CW rescued from cancellation.
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell direct Native American tale 'War Pony'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell direct Native American tale 'War Pony'
July 12 (UPI) -- Momentum Pictures released a new trailer for "War Pony" on Wednesday. Riley Keough and Gina Gammell make their directorial debuts with the film.
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
July 12 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group BTS, released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Seven" featuring Latto.
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
TV // 13 hours ago
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
July 12 (UPI) -- Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka will replace Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka as the hosts of HBO series "We're Here."
Michael Jai White kicks, shoots, sermonizes as 'Outlaw Johnny Black'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Michael Jai White kicks, shoots, sermonizes as 'Outlaw Johnny Black'
July 12 (UPI) -- Samuel Goldwyn Films released the trailer for "Outlaw Johnny Black" on Wednesday. Michael Jai White co-wrote, directs and stars.
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
TV // 14 hours ago
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
July 12 (UPI) -- "Succession," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," "Ted Lasso" and other TV series and stars are nominated at the Primetime Emmys.
Eliza Scanlen: Older Owen represents possibility to sheltered teen Jem in 'Starling Girl'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Eliza Scanlen: Older Owen represents possibility to sheltered teen Jem in 'Starling Girl'
NEW YORK, July 12 (UPI) -- Eliza Scanlen says Jem, the 17-year-old Christian fundamentalist she plays in the film, "The Starling Girl," is a "fiery spirit" intrigued by the air of possibility her new youth pastor Owen represents.
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
July 12 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon discussed going public with her divorce from Jim Toth in the August issue of Harper's Bazaar.
'Cinderella': Disney+ to stream 4K restoration in August
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Cinderella': Disney+ to stream 4K restoration in August
July 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a 4K restoration of the classic animated film "Cinderella" that will stream during World Princess Week in August.
'Physical' trailer: Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel face off in final season
TV // 16 hours ago
'Physical' trailer: Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel face off in final season
July 12 (UPI) -- "Physical," a comedy-drama series starring Rose Byrne, will return for a third and final season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
'Heartstopper' stars get close in Season 2 moving posters
'Heartstopper' stars get close in Season 2 moving posters
'Blue Beetle' trailer shows Jamie Reyes take on Carapax
'Blue Beetle' trailer shows Jamie Reyes take on Carapax
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement