Famous birthdays for July 12: Kimberly Perry, Malala Yousafzai

July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
|Advertisement
July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Roman leader Julius Caesar in 100 B.C.
-- Pope Clement X in 1590
-- American writer Henry David Thoreau in 1817
-- Photography pioneer George Eastman in 1854
-- Scientist George Washington Carver in 1864
-- Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in 1884
-- Composer Oscar Hammerstein II in 1895
-- Chilean writer Pablo Neruda in 1904
-- Comedian Milton Berle in 1908
-- Painter Andrew Wyeth in 1917
-- Dr. Rene Favaloro, inventor of the coronary artery bypass surgery, in 1923
-- Pianist Van Cliburn in 1934
-- Comedian/actor Bill Cosby in 1937 (age 86)
-- Costume designer Eiko Ishioka in 1938
-- Musician Christine McVie in 1943
-- Actor Denise Nicholas in 1944 (age 79)
-- Exercise/diet guru Richard Simmons in 1948 (age 75)
-- Movie producer Brian Grazer in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Cheryl Ladd in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Mel Harris in 1956 (age 67)
-- Actor Rolonda Watts in 1959 (age 64)
-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Cheyenne Jackson in 1975 (age 48)
-- Wrestler Brock Lesnar in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Steve Howey in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Michelle Rodriguez in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Topher Grace in 1978 (age 45)
-- Country singer Kimberly Perry in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Phoebe Tonkin in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Erik Per Sullivan in 1991 (age 32)
-- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai in 1997 (age 26)