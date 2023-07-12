Famous birthdays for July 12: Kimberly Perry, Malala Yousafzai

1/2

Kimberly Perry arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. The singer turns 40 on July 12. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Roman leader Julius Caesar in 100 B.C.

-- Pope Clement X in 1590

-- American writer Henry David Thoreau in 1817

-- Photography pioneer George Eastman in 1854

-- Scientist George Washington Carver in 1864

-- Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in 1884

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Composer Oscar Hammerstein II in 1895

-- Chilean writer Pablo Neruda in 1904

-- Comedian Milton Berle in 1908

-- Painter Andrew Wyeth in 1917

-- Dr. Rene Favaloro, inventor of the coronary artery bypass surgery, in 1923

-- Pianist Van Cliburn in 1934

-- Comedian/actor Bill Cosby in 1937 (age 86)

-- Costume designer Eiko Ishioka in 1938

-- Musician Christine McVie in 1943

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Denise Nicholas in 1944 (age 79)

-- Exercise/diet guru Richard Simmons in 1948 (age 75)

Advertisement

-- Movie producer Brian Grazer in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Cheryl Ladd in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Mel Harris in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Rolonda Watts in 1959 (age 64)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Cheyenne Jackson in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Wrestler Brock Lesnar in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Steve Howey in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Michelle Rodriguez in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Topher Grace in 1978 (age 45)

-- Country singer Kimberly Perry in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Phoebe Tonkin in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Erik Per Sullivan in 1991 (age 32)

-- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai in 1997 (age 26)