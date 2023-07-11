Famous birthdays for July 11: Lisa Rinna, Alessia Cara

1/2

Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 2. The actor turns 60 on July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274

-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767

-- Author E.B. White in 1899

-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920

-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930

-- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 89)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Soul singer Bonnie Pointer in 1950

-- Actor Stephen Lang in 1952 (age 71)

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks in 1953

-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 67)

-- Musician Richie Sambora in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 64)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 60)

-- Author Nilanjana "Jhumpa" Lahiri in 1967 (age 56)

-- TV host John Henson in 1967 (age 56)

Advertisement

-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 53)

-- Rapper Lil' Kim, born Kimberly Jones, in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 27)