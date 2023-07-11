Famous birthdays for July 11: Lisa Rinna, Alessia Cara

July 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Scottish King Robert the Bruce in 1274
-- John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, in 1767
-- Author E.B. White in 1899
-- Actor Yul Brynner in 1920
-- Critic Harold Bloom in 1930
-- Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani in 1934 (age 89)
-- Soul singer Bonnie Pointer in 1950
-- Actor Stephen Lang in 1952 (age 71)
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks in 1953
-- Actor Mindy Sterling in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Sela Ward in 1956 (age 67)
-- Musician Richie Sambora in 1959 (age 64)
-- Singer Suzanne Vega in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Lisa Rinna in 1963 (age 60)
-- Author Nilanjana "Jhumpa" Lahiri in 1967 (age 56)
-- TV host John Henson in 1967 (age 56)
-- TV naturalist Jeff Corwin in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Justin Chambers in 1970 (age 53)
-- Rapper Lil' Kim, born Kimberly Jones, in 1975 (age 48)
-- Singer Alessia Cara in 1996 (age 27)