Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 10: Angus Cloud, Isabela Merced

By UPI Staff
1/2
Angus Cloud arrives for the Puma x Balmain x Cara Delevingne launch party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on November 21, 2019. The actor turns 25 on July 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Angus Cloud arrives for the Puma x Balmain x Cara Delevingne launch party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on November 21, 2019. The actor turns 25 on July 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509

-- Author/abolitionist Solomon Northup in 1808

-- Danish-French artist Camille Pissarro in 1830

-- Painter James Whistler in 1834

-- German brewer Adolphus Busch in 1839

-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856

-- French novelist Marcel Proust in 1871

-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875

-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920

-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921

-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1927

-- Author Alice Munro in 1931 (age 92)

-- Musician Ronnie James Dio in 1942

-- Tennis star Arthur Ashe in 1943

-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945

-- Actor Sue Lyon in 1946

-- Folksinger Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 72)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 65)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jackie Chung in 1961 (age 62)

-- Football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

-- Country singer Gary Levox in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer/TV personality Erika Jayne, born Erika Girardi, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor/singer Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Angus Cloud in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Isabela Merced, born Isabela Moner, in 2001 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Entourage' actor Adrian Grenier celebrates birth of first child 'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' special, 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 coming to Peacock 'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser

Latest Headlines

'Insidious' tops the North American box office with $32.7M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Insidious' tops the North American box office with $32.7M
July 9 (UPI) -- "Insidious: The Red Door" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $32.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Ernie Hudson: 'Champions' is a story about acceptance
Movies // 13 hours ago
Ernie Hudson: 'Champions' is a story about acceptance
NEW YORK, July 9 (UPI) -- Ernie Hudson says he hopes his new sports comedy, "Champions," reminds viewers to keep their minds and hearts open to those who might not look or act like them.
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
Music // 17 hours ago
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
July 9 (UPI) -- British pop music legend wrapped up his farewell concert tour in Stockholm on Saturday.
Famous birthdays for July 9: Courtney Love, Jack White
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 9: Courtney Love, Jack White
July 9 (UPI) -- Rocker Courtney Love turns 59 and rocker Jack White turns 48, among the famous birthdays for July 9.
Joe Jonas sings 'Uptown Girl' with Billy Joel in London: 'This was a bucket list moment'
Music // 1 day ago
Joe Jonas sings 'Uptown Girl' with Billy Joel in London: 'This was a bucket list moment'
July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas was a surprise guest performer at his fellow U.S. pop star Billy Joel's London concert Friday.
Selena Gomez shares photos from Taylor Swift's 4th of July party
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez shares photos from Taylor Swift's 4th of July party
July 8 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez posted numerous Polaroid photos of her partying with pop music icon Taylor Swift on the Fourth of July.
Kristen Bell shares photo from star-studded Idaho vacation
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kristen Bell shares photo from star-studded Idaho vacation
July 8 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell has shared on Instagram a photo of her with several other celebrities in Idaho this week.
Donna Mills says her 'V.C. Andrews' Dawn' villain is 'not a happy person'
TV // 1 day ago
Donna Mills says her 'V.C. Andrews' Dawn' villain is 'not a happy person'
NEW YORK, July 8 (UPI) -- Donna Mills says she had loads of source material to mine before playing wealthy, manipulative matriarch Lillian Cutler in Lifetime's new limited series, "V.C. Andrews' Dawn."
Jennifer Garner to play Elektra again in 'Deadpool 3'
Movies // 1 day ago
Jennifer Garner to play Elektra again in 'Deadpool 3'
July 8 (UPI) -- "Alias" alum Jennifer Garner will once again play the assassin Elektra in the upcoming movie, "Deadpool 3," starring Ryan Reynolds.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
July 8 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Selena Gomez shares photos from Taylor Swift's 4th of July party
Selena Gomez shares photos from Taylor Swift's 4th of July party
Ernie Hudson: 'Champions' is a story about acceptance
Ernie Hudson: 'Champions' is a story about acceptance
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
Famous birthdays for July 9: Courtney Love, Jack White
Famous birthdays for July 9: Courtney Love, Jack White
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement