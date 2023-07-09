Advertisement
July 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 9: Courtney Love, Jack White

By UPI Staff
1/3
Courtney Love attends the eighth annual LACMA Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 3, 2018. The rocker turns 59 on July 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Courtney Love attends the eighth annual LACMA Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 3, 2018. The rocker turns 59 on July 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Actor/singer Ed Ames in 1927

-- Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld in 1932

-- English artist David Hockney in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Brian Dennehy in 1938

-- Actor Richard Roundtree in 1942 (age 81)

-- Writer Dean R. Koontz in 1945 (age 78)

-- Rock singer Bon Scott in 1946

-- Football star/actor/convict O.J. Simpson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Chris Cooper in 1951 (age 72)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Entertainer John Tesh in 1952 (age 71)

-- Businessman/reality star Kevin O'Leary in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Jimmy Smits in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Lisa Banes in 1955

-- Actor Tom Hanks in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Kelly McGillis in 1957 (age 66)

-- Musician Courtney Love in 1964 (age 59)

-- Musician Jack White in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Fred Savage in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Mitchel Musso in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Ruairi O'Connor in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Douglas Booth in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actress Georgie Henley in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

