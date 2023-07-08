Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 8: Maya Hawke, Jaden Smith

By UPI Staff
1/4
Maya Hawke arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13. The actor turns 25 on July 8. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Maya Hawke arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 13. The actor turns 25 on July 8. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Italian Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi in 1593

-- Inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838

-- Musician Billy Eckstine in 1914

-- Chemist John Pemberton, inventor of Coca-Cola, in 1936

-- German dirigible inventor Ferdinand von Zeppelin in 1838

-- Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller in 1839

-- Former U.S. Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in 1908

-- Actor Marty Feldman in 1934

-- Actor Jeffrey Tambor in 1944 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Ballet dancer Cynthia Gregory in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Kim Darby in 1947 (age 76)

-- Musician/children's singer Raffi Cavoukian in 1948 (age 75)

-- Chef Wolfgang Puck in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Anjelica Huston in 1951 (age 72)

-- Writer Anna Quindlen in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Kevin Bacon in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Robert Knepper in 1959 (age 64)

-- Country singer Toby Keith in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Rocky Carroll in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Michael Weatherly in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Billy Crudup in 1968 (age 55)

-- Singer Beck Hansen in 1970 (age 53)

-- Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Alfredo Narciso in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Milo Ventimiglia in 1977 (age 46)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Lance Gross in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Sophia Bush in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Jake McDorman in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Jamie Blackley in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor/singer Maya Hawke in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor/singer Jaden Smith in 1998 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design 'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser 'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup

Latest Headlines

NCT Dream shares 'Poison' track video ahead of new album
Music // 12 hours ago
NCT Dream shares 'Poison' track video ahead of new album
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released a video for "Poison," a song from its album "ISTJ."
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Sanya Richards-Ross expecting second child
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Sanya Richards-Ross expecting second child
July 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross announced her pregnancy in the Season 15 midseason trailer.
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 12 hours ago
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
July 7 (UPI) -- "Naked and Afraid: Castaways," a new spinoff of the survival reality series "Naked and Afraid," is coming to Discovery Channel.
Emmy Awards 2023: Yvette Nicole Brown, Frank Scherma to announce nominees
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Emmy Awards 2023: Yvette Nicole Brown, Frank Scherma to announce nominees
July 7 (UPI) -- "Community" actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma will unveil the nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards.
PJ Harvey releases 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' first album in 7 years
Music // 13 hours ago
PJ Harvey releases 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' first album in 7 years
July 7 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey released the album "I Inside the Old Year Dying" and a video for the song "Lwonesome Tonight."
'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album
Music // 13 hours ago
'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album
July 7 (UPI) -- Dominic Fike, a singer and actor who plays Elliot on "Euphoria," released his second studio album, "Sunburn."
Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix
Music // 14 hours ago
Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix
July 7 (UPI) -- The Prince Estate released "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" on streaming services.
TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video
Music // 15 hours ago
TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers released a single and music video for the song "Do It Like That."
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Ashley Benson is engaged
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Pretty Little Liars' alum Ashley Benson is engaged
July 7 (UPI) -- "Pretty Little Liars" actress Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis.
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
Music // 16 hours ago
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tim McGraw and other artists will perform as part of the "Good Morning America" summer concert series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Journey co-founder George Tickner dead at 76
Journey co-founder George Tickner dead at 76
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Teen, adult casts of 'Yellowjackets' to play 'Family Feud' for charity
Teen, adult casts of 'Yellowjackets' to play 'Family Feud' for charity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement