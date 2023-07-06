Trending
July 6, 2023 / 1:17 PM

'NBA 2K24' to feature Kobe Bryant on cover

By Annie Martin
2K unveiled two covers featuring late Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant (pictured) for the video game "NBA 2K24." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
2K unveiled two covers featuring late Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant (pictured) for the video game "NBA 2K24." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Late Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant will appear on the cover of NBA 2K24.

2K, the publisher for the video game franchise, unveiled two covers featuring Bryant on Thursday.

NBA 2K24 will have two editions: the Kobe Bryant Edition, showing Bryant in action, and the Black Mamba Edition, featuring a closeup of Bryant.

"Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation," 2K tweeted, referencing Bryant's nickname of Black Mamba. "Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant."

NBA 2K24 is set for release Sept. 8 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders to begin Friday.

Bryant, an NBA Hall of Fame retired professional basketball player who died at age 41 in January 2020, has been featured on three previous covers.

"As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball," Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts, the game's developer, said in a statement. "While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay."

