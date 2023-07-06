Trending
July 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone

By UPI Staff
50 Cent arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021, in New York City. The rapper/actor turns 48 on July 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
50 Cent arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021, in New York City. The rapper/actor turns 48 on July 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747

-- Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 1907

-- Singer LaVerne Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921

-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Bill Haley in 1925

-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927

-- Singer/actor Della Reese in 1931

-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937

-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 77)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 72)

-- Singer Nanci Griffith in 1953

-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Jennifer Saunders in 1958 (age 65)

-- Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 48)

-- Actor Tamera Mowry-Housley in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 45)

-- Comedian/actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Cody Fern in 1988 (age 35)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

