Famous birthdays for July 5: Edie Falco, Megan Rapinoe

July 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Showman P.T. Barnum in 1810

-- British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1853

-- Dwight Davis, founder of the Davis Cup tennis tournament, in 1879

-- Hall of Fame football Coach John McKay in 1923

-- Actor Katherine Helmond in 1929

-- Artist Chuck Close in 1940

-- Robbie Robertson, composer/musician, in 1943 (age 80)

-- Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1948 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Huey Lewis in 1950 (age 73)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Richard "Goose" Gossage in 1951 (age 72)

-- Astronaut Terence Henricks in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Edie Falco in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Kathryn Erbe in 1965 (age 58)

-- Rapper RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Producer/screenwriter Jenji Kohan in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Francois Arnaud in 1985 (age 38)

-- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe in 1985 (age 38)