July 5, 2023 / 8:57 AM

Famous birthdays for July 5: Edie Falco, Megan Rapinoe

By UPI Staff
Edie Falco arrives on the red carpet at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in New York City on October 22, 2018. The actor turns 60 on July 5. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Edie Falco arrives on the red carpet at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors at City Winery in New York City on October 22, 2018. The actor turns 60 on July 5. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Showman P.T. Barnum in 1810

-- British colonialist Cecil Rhodes, founder of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), in 1853

-- Dwight Davis, founder of the Davis Cup tennis tournament, in 1879

-- Hall of Fame football Coach John McKay in 1923

-- Actor Katherine Helmond in 1929

-- Artist Chuck Close in 1940

-- Robbie Robertson, composer/musician, in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI

-- Julie Nixon Eisenhower in 1948 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Huey Lewis in 1950 (age 73)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Richard "Goose" Gossage in 1951 (age 72)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Astronaut Terence Henricks in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Edie Falco in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Kathryn Erbe in 1965 (age 58)

-- Rapper RZA, born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Producer/screenwriter Jenji Kohan in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Francois Arnaud in 1985 (age 38)

-- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe in 1985 (age 38)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

