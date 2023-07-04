Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 4: Melissa Barrera, Eva Marie Saint

By UPI Staff
1/2
Melissa Barrera arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6 in New York City. The actor turns 33 on July 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Melissa Barrera arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6 in New York City. The actor turns 33 on July 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Author Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1804

-- Songwriter Stephen Foster in 1826

-- Circus operator James Bailey in 1847

-- Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt in 1868

-- Calvin Coolidge, 30th president of the United States, in 1872

-- Cartoonist Rube Goldberg in 1883

-- Louis B. Mayer, film mogul /co-founder of MGM, in 1885

-- Actor Gloria Stuart in 1910

-- Advice columnists Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren, twin sisters, in 1918

-- Actor Eva Marie Saint in 1924 (age 99)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Playwright Neil Simon in 1927

-- Actor Gina Lollobrigida in 1927

-- Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis in 1929

-- New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in 1930

-- Singer Bill Withers in 1938

-- TV reporter Geraldo Rivera in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI

-- Activist Ron Kovic in 1946 (age 77)

Advertisement

-- Chef Andrew Zimmern in 1961 (age 62)

-- Tennis player Pam Shriver in 1962 (age 61)

-- Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor/playwright Tracy Letts in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Melissa Barrera in 1990 (age 33)

-- Rapper Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, in 1995 (age 28)

-- Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Alex Hibbert in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Latest Headlines

Nmixx return to school in 'Roller Coaster' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Nmixx return to school in 'Roller Coaster' music video
July 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Nmixx released a single and music video for "Roller Coaster," a song from their single album "A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream."
Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19
July 3 (UPI) -- Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, an actor and the grandson of Robert De Niro, has died, his mother Drena De Niro announced.
Treasure to release 'Reboot' album in July
Music // 15 hours ago
Treasure to release 'Reboot' album in July
July 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure announced its second full-length album, "Reboot."
'Insecure' released on Netflix, more HBO shows to follow
TV // 16 hours ago
'Insecure' released on Netflix, more HBO shows to follow
July 3 (UPI) -- "Insecure," a comedy-drama that stars Issa Rae, will stream on Netflix as part of a new licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
'Genshin Impact' teaser introduces Fontaine characters
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Genshin Impact' teaser introduces Fontaine characters
July 3 (UPI) -- Video game "Genshin Impact" released "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast," a new animation featuring Furina and other characters.
'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix returns to set in Season 11 photos
TV // 18 hours ago
'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix returns to set in Season 11 photos
July 3 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules," a reality series that stars Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, has started filming Season 11.
'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December
July 3 (UPI) -- Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk will return to star in a sequel to the romantic comedy "Your Christmas or Mine?"
'Record of Ragnarok II' trailer: Humans, gods clash in Netflix anime
TV // 19 hours ago
'Record of Ragnarok II' trailer: Humans, gods clash in Netflix anime
July 3 (UPI) -- "Record of Ragnarok," an anime adaptation of the Shinya Umeura and Takumi Fukui manga, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
LOS ANGELES, July 3 (UPI) -- "Joy Ride," in theaters Friday, balances raunchy comedy with heartfelt emotions.
Famous birthdays for July 3: Patrick Wilson, Benedict Wong
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 3: Patrick Wilson, Benedict Wong
July 3 (UPI) -- Actor Patrick Wilson turns 50 and actor Benedict Wong turns 52, among the famous birthdays for July 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19
Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
'Genshin Impact' teaser introduces Fontaine characters
'Genshin Impact' teaser introduces Fontaine characters
'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix returns to set in Season 11 photos
'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix returns to set in Season 11 photos
Famous birthdays for July 2: Saweetie, Johnny Weir
Famous birthdays for July 2: Saweetie, Johnny Weir
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement