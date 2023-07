Famous birthdays for July 3: Patrick Wilson, Benedict Wong

1/2

Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:

-- Artist John Singleton Copley in 1738

-- American writer/social reformer Charlotte Perkins Gilman in 1860

-- Czech novelist Franz Kafka in 1883

-- English playwright Tom Stoppard in 1937 (age 86)

-- Singer Fontella Bass in 1940

-- Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred in 1941 (age 82)

-- Humorist Dave Barry in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Betty Buckley in 1947 (age 76)

-- Overthrown Haitian dictator Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier in 1951

-- Talk show host Montel Williams in 1956 (age 67)

-- Pop singer Laura Branigan in 1952

-- Actor Tom Cruise in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Thomas Gibson in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Yeardley Smith in 1964 (age 59)

-- Celebrity chef Sandra Lee in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor/singer Audra McDonald in 1970 (age 53)

-- Former hockey player Teemu Selanne in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Benedict Wong in 1971 (age 52)

-- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Patrick Wilson in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Andrea Barber in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Olivia Munn in 1980 (age 43)

-- Champion Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Elle King, born Tanner Elle Schneider, in 1989 (age 33)