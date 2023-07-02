Advertisement
July 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 2: Saweetie, Johnny Weir

By UPI Staff
1/5
Saweetie arrives for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. The singer turns 30 on July 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Saweetie arrives for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. The singer turns 30 on July 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- German novelist Hermann Hesse in 1877

-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908

-- Singer/actor Ken Curtis in 1916

-- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922

-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925

-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 94)

-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932

-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 86)

-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor/director Ron Silver in 1946

-- Writer/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor/model Jerry Hall in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 62)

-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Jenni Rivera in 1969

-- Actor Elizabeth Reaser in 1975 (age 48)

-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 37)

-- Alex Morgan, U.S. women's national soccer team, in 1989 (34)

-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 33)

-- Rapper Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, in 1993 (age 30)

