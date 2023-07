Famous birthdays for July 1: Raini Rodriguez, Andre Braugher

1/3

Raini Rodriguez attends Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on July 19, 2018. The actor turns 30 on July 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Author George Sand, born Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, in 1804

-- Grammarian William Strunk Jr. in 1869

-- Cosmetics executive Estee Lauder in 1906

-- Blues musician Willie Dixon in 1915

-- Actor Olivia de Havilland in 1916

-- Actor Leslie Caron in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Filmmaker/actor Sydney Pollack in 1934

-- Actor/writer Jean Marsh in 1934

-- Actor Jamie Farr in 1934 (age 89)

-- Choreographer Twyla Tharp in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Karen Black in 1939

-- Singer Debbie Harry in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd in 1952 (age 71)

-- Britain's Princess Diana in 1961

-- Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Andre Braugher in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Pamela Anderson in 1967 (age 56)

-- Rapper Missy Elliott in 1971 (age 52)

-- Musician Sufjan Stevens in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Liv Tyler in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Lea Seydoux in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Hannah Murray in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Raini Rodriguez in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor/singer Chloe Bailey in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Chosen Jacobs in 2001 (22)

-- Actor Storm Reid in 2003 (age 20)