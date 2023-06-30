Trending
June 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 30: Cole Swindell, Mike Tyson

By UPI Staff
1/2
Cole Swindell shows off his AMC Awards for Single and Song of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. The singer-songwriter turns 40 on June 30. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Cole Swindell shows off his AMC Awards for Single and Song of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. The singer-songwriter turns 40 on June 30. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- First lady Elizabeth Monroe in 1768

-- Actor Susan Hayward in 1917

-- Singer Lena Horne in 1917

-- Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Nancy Dussault in 1936 (age 87)

-- Singer Florence Ballard in 1943

-- Actor David Alan Grier in 1956 (age 67)

-- Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Metal singer Phil Anselmo in 1968 (age 55)

-- Rapper Matisyahu, born Matthew Paul Miller, in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Lizzy Caplan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Country singer Cole Swindell in 1983 (age 40)

-- American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino in 1984 (age 39)

-- Swimmer Michael Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, in 1985 (age 38)

-- WWE wrestler Alicia Fox, born Victoria Elizabeth Michelle Crawford, in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Elliot Fletcher in 1996 (age 27)

