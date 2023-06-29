Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 29, 2023 / 8:36 AM

Aaron Sorkin's 'Camelot' to close on July 23

The medieval musical stars Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap and Jordan Donica.

By Karen Butler
1/4
"Camelot" -- starring Phillipa Soo as Queen Guenevere -- has posted a closing notice for July 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Camelot" -- starring Phillipa Soo as Queen Guenevere -- has posted a closing notice for July 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Camelot -- a new production of the medieval musical classic -- is set to close at New York's Lincoln Center on July 23.

The show will have played 38 previews and 115 regular performances by the time it wraps its run.

Advertisement

Directed by Bartlett Scher, the production features a new script by The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

It stars Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap and Jordan Donica as Queen Guenevere, King Arthur and Sir Lancelot.

"It is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdom," a synopsis for the show said.

A film version was released in 1967. The cast was lead by Julie Andrews, Richard Harris and Franco Nero as the three leads.

Advertisement

Read More

Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack' Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience 'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams

Latest Headlines

'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast
June 29 (UPI) -- Former Iz*One member Jo Yu-ri, Big Bang alum Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P, and other stars have joined the cast of "Squid Game" Season 2.
TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+
Music // 54 minutes ago
TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+
June 29 (UPI) -- "Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," a new film following K-pop group TXT, is coming to Disney+.
Graham Norton to host British version of 'Wheel of Fortune'
TV // 1 hour ago
Graham Norton to host British version of 'Wheel of Fortune'
June 29 (UPI) -- Irish comedian Graham Norton is to host a British version of the game show, "Wheel of Fortune," for ITV.
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
June 29 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson is being treated for borderline personality disorder and post traumatic stress disorder at a Pennsylvania rehab facility, according to multiple media reports.
Famous birthdays for June 29: Nicole Scherzinger, Camila Mendes
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 29: Nicole Scherzinger, Camila Mendes
June 29 (UPI) -- TV personality Nicole Scherzinger turns 45 and actor Camila Mendes turns 29, among the famous birthdays for June 29.
After bacterial infection sends Madonna to ICU, her 'Celebration' tour postponed
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
After bacterial infection sends Madonna to ICU, her 'Celebration' tour postponed
June 28 (UPI) -- Madonna has postponed her "Celebration" tour after coming down with a bacterial infection, according to her manager, Guy Oseary.
Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
June 28 (UPI) -- T5, a subunit of the K-pop group Treasure, released a single and music video for the song "Move."
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
June 28 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed a son, Wren Alexander, via surrogate following the birth of their daughter Esti.
'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' teaser introduces Peacock docuseries
TV // 19 hours ago
'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' teaser introduces Peacock docuseries
June 28 (UPI) -- "Orlando Bloom: To the Edge," a new docuseries featuring actor Orlando Bloom, is coming to Peacock.
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
June 28 (UPI) -- "Retribution," a remake of the Spanish action thriller "El desconocido," opens in theaters in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
Caitlyn Jenner reflects on Khloe Kardashian's birthday: 'I know I haven't been perfect'
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes'
Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: 'I said yes'
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend celebrate birth of fourth child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement