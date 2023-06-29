Trending
June 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 29: Nicole Scherzinger, Camila Mendes

By UPI Staff
1/4
Nicole Scherzinger attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019. The TV personality turns 45 on June 29. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Nicole Scherzinger attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019. The TV personality turns 45 on June 29. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861

-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale, founder of the Yerkes and Mount Palomar observatories, in 1868

-- French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900

-- Actor/singer Nelson Eddy in 1901

-- Broadway songwriter Frank Loesser in 1910

-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919

-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920

-- "Black power" advocate Stokely Carmichael in 1941

-- Singer Little Eva, born Eva Narcissus Boyd, in 1943

-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 79)

-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 62)

-- Musician/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 47)

-- Singer Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 45)

-- Radio/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, in 1978 (age 45)

-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 29)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

