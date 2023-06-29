Famous birthdays for June 29: Nicole Scherzinger, Camila Mendes

June 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- William Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in 1861
-- Astronomer George Ellery Hale, founder of the Yerkes and Mount Palomar observatories, in 1868
-- French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery in 1900
-- Actor/singer Nelson Eddy in 1901
-- Broadway songwriter Frank Loesser in 1910
-- Actor Slim Pickens in 1919
-- Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen in 1920
-- "Black power" advocate Stokely Carmichael in 1941
-- Singer Little Eva, born Eva Narcissus Boyd, in 1943
-- Actor Gary Busey in 1944 (age 79)
-- Comedian Richard Lewis in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor/former U.S. Rep. Fred Grandy, R-Iowa, in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Sharon Lawrence in 1961 (age 62)
-- Musician/actor Bret McKenzie in 1976 (age 47)
-- Singer Nicole Scherzinger in 1978 (age 45)
-- Radio/TV personality Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, in 1978 (age 45)
-- Comedian Colin Jost in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Lily Rabe in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Camila Mendes in 1994 (age 29)