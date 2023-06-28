Trending
June 28, 2023 / 8:48 AM

'iCarly' star Nathan Kress celebrates birth of third child

By Annie Martin
Nathan Kress, who plays Freddie Benson on "iCarly," welcomed a son, Lincoln William, with his wife, London Kress. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 28 (UPI) -- iCarly star Nathan Kress is a dad of three.

The 30-year-old actor recently welcomed his third child, son Lincoln William, with his wife, London Kress.

Kress and his wife also have two daughters, Rosie Carolyn, 5, and Evie Elise, 2.

Kress announced Lincoln's birth Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of the baby boy. The pictures included snaps of Lincoln with his sisters and the family dog, Penny.

"Rapid-fire life update! 1. We're having a baby! 2. It's a boy! 3. He's here!" Kress captioned the post.

"Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it. Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home. Onward to life as a family of [five]."

Kress and London Kress married in November 2015.

Kress played Freddie Benson on the Nickelodeon series iCarly, which had a six-season run from 2007 to 2012. He reprised the role in the iCarly sequel series, which returned for a third season on Paramount+ this month.

