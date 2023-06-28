Trending
June 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 28: Kathy Bates, Mel Brooks

By UPI Staff
1/3
Kathy Bates arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 75 on June 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kathy Bates arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 75 on June 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Pope Paul IV in 1476

-- English King Henry VIII in 1491

-- Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens in 1577

-- English clergyman John Wesley, founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau in 1712

-- Italian author Luigi Pirandello in 1867

-- Composer Richard Rodgers in 1902

-- Filmmaker/comedian Mel Brooks in 1926 (age 97)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Pat Morita in 1932

-- Former CIA Director/Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in 1938 (age 85)

-- Comedian Gilda Radner in 1946

-- Actor Kathy Bates in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Alice Krige in 1954 (age 69)

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Elway in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor John Cusack in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Mary Stuart Masterson in 1966 (age 57)

-- Singer/actor Danielle Brisebois in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Tichina Arnold in 1969 (age 54)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Actor Steve Burton in 1970 (age 53)

-- Entrepreneur Elon Musk in 1971 (age 52)

-- Skateboarder/TV personality Rob Dyrdek in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Felicia Day in 1979 (age 44)

-- Country singer Kellie Pickler in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

