Famous birthdays for June 28: Kathy Bates, Mel Brooks

June 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
|Advertisement
June 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
June 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Pope Paul IV in 1476
-- English King Henry VIII in 1491
-- Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens in 1577
-- English clergyman John Wesley, founder of Methodism, in 1703
-- French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau in 1712
-- Italian author Luigi Pirandello in 1867
-- Composer Richard Rodgers in 1902
-- Filmmaker/comedian Mel Brooks in 1926 (age 97)
-- Actor Pat Morita in 1932
-- Former CIA Director/Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in 1938 (age 85)
-- Comedian Gilda Radner in 1946
-- Actor Kathy Bates in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Alice Krige in 1954 (age 69)
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Elway in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor John Cusack in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Mary Stuart Masterson in 1966 (age 57)
-- Singer/actor Danielle Brisebois in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Tichina Arnold in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Steve Burton in 1970 (age 53)
-- Entrepreneur Elon Musk in 1971 (age 52)
-- Skateboarder/TV personality Rob Dyrdek in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Felicia Day in 1979 (age 44)
-- Country singer Kellie Pickler in 1986 (age 37)