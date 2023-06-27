Famous birthdays for June 27: Emma D'Arcy, J.J. Abrams

June 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Irish patriot Charles Stewart Parnell in 1846
-- Anarchist Emma Goldman in 1869
-- Poet Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1872
-- Blind/deaf author Helen Keller in 1880
-- "Captain Kangaroo" Bob Keeshan in 1927
-- U.S. businessman/former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot in 1930
-- Poet Lucille Clifton in 1936
-- Singer/songwriter Bruce Johnston in 1942 (age 81)
-- Fashion designer Norma Kamali in 1945 (age 78)
-- Fashion designer Vera Wang in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Julia Duffy in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Isabelle Adjani in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in 1962 (age 61)
-- Film/television writer/director/producer J.J. Abrams in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Tobey Maguire in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor/performer Bianca Del Rio, born Roy Haylock, in 1975 (age 48)
-- TV celebrity Khloe Kardashian in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Drake Bell in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Sam Claflin in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Ed Westwick in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Alanna Masterson in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Matthew Lewis in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Kimiko Glenn in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Emma D'Arcy in 1992 (age 31)
-- Singer Lauren Jauregui in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Shannon Purser in 1997 (age 26)
-- Singer H.E.R., born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, in 1997 (age 26)
-- Actor Chandler Riggs in 1999 (age 24)