June 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 27: Emma D'Arcy, J.J. Abrams

By UPI Staff
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10. The actor turns 31 on June 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10. The actor turns 31 on June 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Irish patriot Charles Stewart Parnell in 1846

-- Anarchist Emma Goldman in 1869

-- Poet Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1872

-- Blind/deaf author Helen Keller in 1880

-- "Captain Kangaroo" Bob Keeshan in 1927

-- U.S. businessman/former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot in 1930

-- Poet Lucille Clifton in 1936

-- Singer/songwriter Bruce Johnston in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Fashion designer Norma Kamali in 1945 (age 78)

-- Fashion designer Vera Wang in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Julia Duffy in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Isabelle Adjani in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in 1962 (age 61)

-- Film/television writer/director/producer J.J. Abrams in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tobey Maguire in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor/performer Bianca Del Rio, born Roy Haylock, in 1975 (age 48)

-- TV celebrity Khloe Kardashian in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Drake Bell in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Sam Claflin in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Ed Westwick in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Alanna Masterson in 1988 (age 35)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Matthew Lewis in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Kimiko Glenn in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma D'Arcy in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Lauren Jauregui in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Shannon Purser in 1997 (age 26)

-- Singer H.E.R., born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Chandler Riggs in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

