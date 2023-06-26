Famous birthdays for June 26: Ariana Grande, Jason Schwartzman

June 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
June 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include:
-- Reputed baseball pioneer Abner Doubleday in 1819
-- British physicist/inventor William Thomson Kelvin in 1824
-- Nobel literature laureate Pearl Buck in 1892
-- German aircraft designer Willy Messerschmitt in 1898
-- William Lear, developer of the Lear jet, in 1902
-- Actor Peter Lorre in 1904
-- Champion athlete Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias in 1911
-- Musician Mick Jones in 1955 (age 68)
-- Musician Chris Isaak in 1956 (age 67)
-- Cyclist Greg LeMond in 1961 (age 62)
-- Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Chris O'Donnell in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Sean Hayes in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Nick Offerman in 1970 (age 53)
-- Singer Gretchen Wilson in 1973 (age 50)
-- Former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Jason Schwartzman in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Aubrey Plaza in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor/rapper King Bach, Andrew Bachelor, in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Jennette McCurdy in 1992 (age 31)
-- Singer Ariana Grande in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Jacob Elordi in 1997 (age 26)
-- Actor Harley Quinn Smith in 1999 (age 24)