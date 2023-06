Famous birthdays for June 26: Ariana Grande, Jason Schwartzman

1/3

June 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Reputed baseball pioneer Abner Doubleday in 1819

-- British physicist/inventor William Thomson Kelvin in 1824

-- Nobel literature laureate Pearl Buck in 1892

-- German aircraft designer Willy Messerschmitt in 1898

-- William Lear, developer of the Lear jet, in 1902

-- Actor Peter Lorre in 1904

-- Champion athlete Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias in 1911

-- Musician Mick Jones in 1955 (age 68)

-- Musician Chris Isaak in 1956 (age 67)

-- Cyclist Greg LeMond in 1961 (age 62)

-- Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Chris O'Donnell in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Sean Hayes in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Nick Offerman in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Gretchen Wilson in 1973 (age 50)

-- Former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Jason Schwartzman in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Aubrey Plaza in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor/rapper King Bach, Andrew Bachelor, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Jennette McCurdy in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Ariana Grande in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Jacob Elordi in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Harley Quinn Smith in 1999 (age 24)