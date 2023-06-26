Advertisement
June 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 26: Ariana Grande, Jason Schwartzman

By UPI Staff
1/3
Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The singer turns 30 on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The singer turns 30 on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Reputed baseball pioneer Abner Doubleday in 1819

-- British physicist/inventor William Thomson Kelvin in 1824

-- Nobel literature laureate Pearl Buck in 1892

-- German aircraft designer Willy Messerschmitt in 1898

-- William Lear, developer of the Lear jet, in 1902

-- Actor Peter Lorre in 1904

-- Champion athlete Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias in 1911

-- Musician Mick Jones in 1955 (age 68)

-- Musician Chris Isaak in 1956 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Cyclist Greg LeMond in 1961 (age 62)

-- Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Chris O'Donnell in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Sean Hayes in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Nick Offerman in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Gretchen Wilson in 1973 (age 50)

-- Former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Jason Schwartzman in 1980 (age 43)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Aubrey Plaza in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor/rapper King Bach, Andrew Bachelor, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Jennette McCurdy in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Ariana Grande in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Jacob Elordi in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Harley Quinn Smith in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

