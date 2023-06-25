Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 25, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 25: Dikembe Mutombo, McKenna Grace

By UPI Staff
1/3
Dikembe Mutombo attends the 30th annual ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. The basketball legend turns 57 on June 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dikembe Mutombo attends the 30th annual ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. The basketball legend turns 57 on June 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi in 1852

-- French composer Gustave Charpentier in 1860

-- English novelist/critic George Orwell in 1903

-- Movie director Sidney Lumet in 1924

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor June Lockhart in 1925 (age 98)

-- Author/illustrator Eric Carle in 1929

-- Civil rights advocate James Meredith in 1933 (age 90)

-- Musician Harold Melvin in 1939

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Willis Reed in 1942

-- Musician Carly Simon in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Jimmie Walker in 1947 (age 76)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 1954 (age 69)

-- Chef/TV personality Anthony Bourdain in 1956

-- Actor/writer Ricky Gervais in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician George Michael in 1963

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dikembe Mutombo in 1966 (age 57)

Advertisement

-- Actor Angela Kinsey in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Linda Cardellini in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Busy Philipps in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Sheridan Smith in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor/TV personality Alani "La La" Anthony in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor McKenna Grace in 2006 (age 17)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups La La Anthony, H.E.R. celebrate Black culture in E!'s 'Black Pop' 'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc

Latest Headlines

'21 Jump Street,' 'Rose,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Frederic Forrest dead at 86
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
'21 Jump Street,' 'Rose,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Frederic Forrest dead at 86
June 24 (UPI) -- Actor Frederic Forrest has died at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 86.
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
TV // 10 hours ago
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
June 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has canceled its "Grease" prequel series, "Rise of the Pink Ladies," after one season.
ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
June 24 (UPI) -- The cause of former child star Adam Rich's death five months ago was revealed Friday to have been an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
June 24 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One More Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
June 24 (UPI) -- Actor Beanie Feldstein turns 30 and actor Peter Weller turns 76, among the famous birthdays for June 24.
Monsta X's I.M releases 'Overdrive' solo EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Monsta X's I.M releases 'Overdrive' solo EP, music video
June 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star I.M released the album "Overdrive" and a music video for his song of the same name.
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 23 (UPI) -- The 23rd annual BET Awards will take place Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
TV // 1 day ago
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
June 23 (UPI) -- "Survival of the Thickest," a new comedy-drama series created by and starring Michelle Buteau, is coming to Netflix.
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie release song 'One of the Girls' for 'The Idol'
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie release song 'One of the Girls' for 'The Idol'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released three songs for his HBO series "The Idol," including "One of the Girls" with Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink member Jennie.
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
June 23 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a comedy series created by and starring Pete Davidson, will return for a second season on Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'21 Jump Street,' 'Rose,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Frederic Forrest dead at 86
'21 Jump Street,' 'Rose,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Frederic Forrest dead at 86
ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement