June 23, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 23: Jason Mraz, Bryan Brown

By UPI Staff
Jason Mraz arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. The singer turns 46 on June 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jason Mraz arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. The singer turns 46 on June 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- French Empress Josephine, wife of Napoleon, in 1763

-- Pioneer sex researcher Alfred Kinsey in 1894

-- British King Edward VIII in 1894

-- Alan Turing, British computer scientist, in 1912

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State William Rogers in 1913

-- Director/choreographer Bob Fosse in 1927

-- Singer June Carter Cash in 1929

-- Astronaut Donn Eisele in 1930

-- Finnish Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

-- U.S. Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph in 1940

-- Former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine in 1943

-- Actor Ted Shackelford in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Bryan Brown in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1948 (age 75)

-- Music producer Randy Jackson in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Frances McDormand in 1957 (age 66)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Colin Montgomerie in 1963 (age 60)

-- Filmmaker Joss Whedon in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Selma Blair in 1972 (age 51)

-- Musician Jason Mraz in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Melissa Rauch in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Duffy, born Amy Anne Duffy, in 1984 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

