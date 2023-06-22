Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren

June 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- English adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard in 1856
-- German novelist Erich Remarque in 1898
-- Bank robber John Dillinger in 1903
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903
-- Movie director Billy Wilder in 1906
-- Author/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906
-- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 1933 (age 90)
-- Singer/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 87)
-- Filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940
-- TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941
-- News commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 80)
-- Writer Octavia Butler in 1947
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947
-- Rock musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 75)
-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 71)
-- Pop singer Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Freddie Prinze in 1954
-- Actor Bruce Campbell in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 63)
-- Activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 63)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 59)
-- Writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 59)
-- Television host Carson Daly in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor/performer Bob the Drag Queen, born Christopher Caldwell, in 1986 (age 37)
-- Singer Dinah Jane Hansen in 1997 (age 26)