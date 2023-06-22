Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren

By UPI Staff
1/2
Cyndi Lauper speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 13. The singer turns 70 on June 22. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Cyndi Lauper speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 13. The singer turns 70 on June 22. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard in 1856

-- German novelist Erich Remarque in 1898

-- Bank robber John Dillinger in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903

-- Movie director Billy Wilder in 1906

-- Author/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906

-- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 1933 (age 90)

Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

-- Singer/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 87)

-- Filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940

-- TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941

-- News commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 80)

-- Writer Octavia Butler in 1947

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947

-- Rock musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 75)

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 74)

Advertisement

-- Actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 71)

-- Pop singer Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Freddie Prinze in 1954

-- Actor Bruce Campbell in 1958 (age 65)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 63)

-- Activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 63)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 59)

-- Writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 59)

-- Television host Carson Daly in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor/performer Bob the Drag Queen, born Christopher Caldwell, in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Dinah Jane Hansen in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Movie review: Clever 'The Blackening' equally hilarious, horrifying

Latest Headlines

TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
Music // 13 hours ago
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
June 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will release a single and music video for "Do It Like That," a new song with the Jonas Brothers.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
TV // 13 hours ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will conclude with a fourth and final season that premieres on Disney+ in August.
'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform
Music // 14 hours ago
'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform
June 21 (UPI) -- "Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new documentary about pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu.
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Music // 15 hours ago
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
June 21 (UPI) -- "Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon" will premiere on HBO and Max.
Kim Petras to launch 'Feed the Beast' world tour in August
Music // 16 hours ago
Kim Petras to launch 'Feed the Beast' world tour in August
June 21 (UPI) -- Kim Petras announced "Feed the Beast," a world tour in support of her debut album of the same name.
'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
June 21 (UPI) -- "Priscilla," a new biopic directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, opens in theaters in October.
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV // 16 hours ago
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That..." Season 2 is much more faithful to the original "Sex and the City" than the first season was.
'Laguna Beach' alum Talan Torriero celebrates birth of third child
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Laguna Beach' alum Talan Torriero celebrates birth of third child
June 21 (UPI) -- "Laguna Beach" alum Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle Torriero, welcomed a son, Anderson Tito.
'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie
June 21 (UPI) -- "Zoey 102," a sequel film to the Nickelodeon series "Zoey 101," is coming to Paramount+.
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
June 21 (UPI) -- Comedian and "2 Broke Girls" co-creator Whitney Cummings announced her pregnancy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
Famous birthdays for June 21: Juliette Lewis, Ian McEwan
Famous birthdays for June 21: Juliette Lewis, Ian McEwan
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
'Laguna Beach' alum Talan Torriero celebrates birth of third child
'Laguna Beach' alum Talan Torriero celebrates birth of third child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement