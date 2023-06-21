Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 21: Juliette Lewis, Ian McEwan

By UPI Staff
1/3
Juliette Lewis attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 50 on June 31. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Juliette Lewis attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 50 on June 31. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Saint/Pope Leo IX in 1002

-- Rep. Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832

-- Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850

-- Cartoonist Al Hirschfeld in 1903

-- Philosopher/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905

-- Actor Jane Russell in 1921

-- Actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925

-- Singer O.C. Smith in 1932

-- Actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 90)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Ron Ely in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (age 83)

-- Comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 82)

-- Musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 76)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 76)

-- Writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 75)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (age 72)

-- Two-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto in 1953

-- Actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954

-- Country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 64)

-- Sportscaster Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 63)

-- Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 59)

-- Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 as prime minister of Thailand, in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 44)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 42)

-- Britain's Prince William in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 40)

-- Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who exposed government secrets, in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Michael Malarkey in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

Guns N' Roses, Lizzo, Elton John to perform at Glastonbury Festival

Latest Headlines

Treasure's T5 share 'Move' dance practice video
Music // 13 hours ago
Treasure's T5 share 'Move' dance practice video
June 20 (UPI) -- T5, a subunit of the K-pop group Treasure, released a choreography video for its debut single, "Move."
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Tyga split after 3 months of dating
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Tyga split after 3 months of dating
June 20 (UPI) -- "I'm a Mess" singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga have broken up after three months of dating.
Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour
Music // 15 hours ago
Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour
June 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added shows in Asia, Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom to her "Eras" tour.
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
TV // 15 hours ago
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
June 20 (UPI) -- "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will serve as master of ceremonies for Shark Week on Discovery Channel.
'My Fault,' 'Medellin' set records for Prime Video non-English originals
Movies // 16 hours ago
'My Fault,' 'Medellin' set records for Prime Video non-English originals
June 20 (UPI) -- Spanish romance film "My Fault" and French action-comedy "Medellín" have become the biggest travelling non-English language local original titles in Prime Video history.
Trevor Noah to launch podcast with Spotify
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Trevor Noah to launch podcast with Spotify
June 20 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah will host a weekly podcast for Spotify following his exit from "The Daily Show."
'D.P.': South Korean military drama to return for Season 2 in July
TV // 17 hours ago
'D.P.': South Korean military drama to return for Season 2 in July
June 20 (UPI) -- "D.P.," a South Korean series starring Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, will return for a second season on Netflix in July.
'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams
TV // 17 hours ago
'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams
NEW YORK, June 20 (UPI) -- Rupert Friend says Guru Bob, the character he portrays in the comedy, "High Desert," has a lot in common with Patricia Arquette's anti-hero Peggy, even though they are far from friends.
iHeartRadio Titanium Awards honor Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow
Music // 17 hours ago
iHeartRadio Titanium Awards honor Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow
June 20 (UPI) -- Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Latto, and Wizkid and Tems received an iHeartRadio Titanium Award for reaching 1 billion total audience spins in 2023.
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
Music // 18 hours ago
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
June 20 (UPI) -- James Taylor rescheduled three concerts after being put on vocal rest due to health issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bebe Rexha shows injuries after being hit in face by phone on stage
Bebe Rexha shows injuries after being hit in face by phone on stage
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
Trevor Noah to launch podcast with Spotify
Trevor Noah to launch podcast with Spotify
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement