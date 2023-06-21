Famous birthdays for June 21: Juliette Lewis, Ian McEwan

1/3

June 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include: Advertisement

-- Saint/Pope Leo IX in 1002

-- Rep. Joseph Hayne Rainey in 1832

-- Boy Scouts of America founder Daniel Carter Beard in 1850

-- Cartoonist Al Hirschfeld in 1903

-- Philosopher/author Jean-Paul Sartre in 1905

-- Actor Jane Russell in 1921

-- Actor Maureen Stapleton in 1925

-- Singer O.C. Smith in 1932

-- Actor Bernie Kopell in 1933 (age 90)

-- Actor Monte Markham in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Ron Ely in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor/TV host Mariette Hartley in 1940 (age 83)

-- Comic actor Joe Flaherty in 1941 (age 82)

-- Musician Ray Davies in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Michael Gross in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Meredith Baxter in 1947 (age 76)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi in 1947 (age 76)

-- Writer Ian McEwan in 1948 (age 75)

-- Musician Nils Lofgren in 1951 (age 72)

-- Two-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto in 1953

-- Actor Robert Pastorelli in 1954

-- Country singer Kathy Mattea in 1959 (age 64)

-- Sportscaster Kevin Harlan in 1960 (age 63)

-- Indonesian President Joko Widodo in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor David Morrissey in 1964 (age 59)

-- Yingluck Shinawatra, ousted in May 2014 as prime minister of Thailand, in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Juliette Lewis in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Chris Pratt in 1979 (age 44)

-- Rock musician Brandon Flowers in 1981 (age 42)

-- Britain's Prince William in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Jussie Smollett in 1983 (age 40)

-- Edward Snowden, former CIA employee who exposed government secrets, in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Michael Malarkey in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer Lana Del Rey in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Natalie Alyn Lind in 1999 (age 24)

