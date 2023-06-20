Famous birthdays for June 20: Tom Wlaschiha, Nicole Kidman

June 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
June 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
-- Author-playwright Lillian Hellman in 1905
-- Actor Errol Flynn in 1909
-- Musician Chet Atkins in 1924
-- Actor/World War II hero Audie Murphy, winner of the Medal of Honor, in 1925
-- Actor Martin Landau in 1928
-- Actor Olympia Dukakis in 1931
-- Actor James Tolkan in 1931 (age 92)
-- Actor Danny Aiello in 1933
-- Actor John Mahoney in 1940
-- Football Hall of Fame member Len Dawson in 1935
-- Songwriter Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in 1942 (age 81)
-- Singer Anne Murray in 1945 (age 78)
-- TV handyman Bob Vila in 1946 (age 77)
-- Concert pianist Andre Watts in 1946 (age 77)
-- Singer Lionel Richie in 1949 (age 74)
-- Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in 1950 (age 73)
-- Actor John Goodman in 1952 (age 71)
-- Musician Michael Anthony in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Nicole Kidman in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Josh Lucas in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Tom Wlaschiha in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Tika Sumpter in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor/singer Alisan Porter in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Serayah McNeill in 1995 (age 28)
-- Actor Julian Hilliard in 2011 (age 12)