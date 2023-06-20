Famous birthdays for June 20: Tom Wlaschiha, Nicole Kidman

1/5

Tom Wlaschiha attends the premiere "Mrs. Davis" at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on April 13. The actor turns 50 on June 20. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

-- Author-playwright Lillian Hellman in 1905

-- Actor Errol Flynn in 1909

-- Musician Chet Atkins in 1924

-- Actor/World War II hero Audie Murphy, winner of the Medal of Honor, in 1925

-- Actor Martin Landau in 1928

-- Actor Olympia Dukakis in 1931

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor James Tolkan in 1931 (age 92)

-- Actor Danny Aiello in 1933

-- Actor John Mahoney in 1940

-- Football Hall of Fame member Len Dawson in 1935

-- Songwriter Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Anne Murray in 1945 (age 78)

-- TV handyman Bob Vila in 1946 (age 77)

-- Concert pianist Andre Watts in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer Lionel Richie in 1949 (age 74)

-- Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor John Goodman in 1952 (age 71)

-- Musician Michael Anthony in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Nicole Kidman in 1967 (age 56)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Josh Lucas in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Tom Wlaschiha in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Tika Sumpter in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor/singer Alisan Porter in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Serayah McNeill in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Julian Hilliard in 2011 (age 12)