Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 19, 2023 / 8:08 AM

Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage

By Karen Butler

June 19 (UPI) -- Milton Powell, the Houston rapper known as Big Pokey, has died at the age of 45 after collapsing on stage during a weekend concert.

The artist appeared on Megan Thee Stallion's 2022 hit, "Southside Royalty Freestyle," and was a founding member of the Screwed Up Click Collective.

Advertisement

Big Pokey's albums included 1999's The Hardest Pit in the Litter, 2000's D-Game, 2002's Da Sky's Da Limit and 2021's Sensei.

He also rapped on Paul Wall's "Sittin' Sideways" and DJ Screw's "June 27th."

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023," a message on his Instagram account said Sunday.

"He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

Advertisement

Big Pokey's publicist confirmed the news to FOX 26.

The hip-hop star had been singing at the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont on Saturday night when he started gasping and fell on his back, according to video footage taken by audience members and posted online.

He was declared dead at a local hospital.

The cause of his death has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Daniel Ellsberg
Daniel Ellsberg, pictured here at the Senate Watergate hearing in 1973, was responsible for leaking the Pentagon Papers, which revealed serious issues with the administering of the Vietnam War. He died June 16 at age 92 of pancreatic cancer. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Read More

Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman' Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me' Mark Addy: There's a lot of affection out there for 'Full Monty' characters

Latest Headlines

Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis honor Bruce Willis on Father's Day
Entertainment News // 16 minutes ago
Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis honor Bruce Willis on Father's Day
June 19 (UPI) -- Bruce Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his current spouse, Emma Heming Willis, paid tribute to the ailing action star with heartfelt messages on Instagram on Father's Day.
Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
Movies // 3 hours ago
Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
LOS ANGELES, June 19 (UPI) -- Greta Lee and Teo Yoo discuss their film, "Past Lives," including the direction writer/director Celine Song gave them to capture their characters' separation.
Famous birthdays for June 19: Phylicia Rashad, Robin Tunney
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 19: Phylicia Rashad, Robin Tunney
June 19 (UPI) -- Actor Phylicia Rashad turns 75 and actor Robin Tunney turns 51, among the famous birthdays for June 19.
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
June 18 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller's "The Flash" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $55.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
Movies // 14 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
June 18 (UPI) -- Thor alum Chris Hemsowth has confirmed he is set to star in a third "Extraction" movie for Netflix.
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
TV // 20 hours ago
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
June 18 (UPI) -- "Terminator" and "Beauty & the Beast" icon LInda Hamilton is set to co-star in "Stranger Things" for the sci-fi drama's fifth and final season.
Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan
TV // 1 day ago
Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan
NEW YORK, June 18 (UPI) -- Željko Ivanek says the Croat, the villain he plays in "The Walking Dead: Dead City," learned a lot of his leadership style from the franchise's favorite baddie, Negan.
Famous birthdays for June 18: Richard Madden, Bailey Bass
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 18: Richard Madden, Bailey Bass
June 18 (UPI) -- Actor Richard Madden turns 37 and actor Bailey Bass turns 20, among the famous birthdays for June 18.
Thom Yorke to exhibit paintings with Stanley Donwood, showing Radiohead's art world ties
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Thom Yorke to exhibit paintings with Stanley Donwood, showing Radiohead's art world ties
June 17 (UPI) -- Thom Yorke, the primary vocalist for Radiohead, will exhibit new work with longtime collaborator Stanley Donwood in September -- the latest example of the rock band's extensive ties to the art world.
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
TV // 1 day ago
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
NEW YORK, June 17 (UPI) -- "Empire" and "13 Reasons Why" actress Ajiona Alexus says "Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman" shows a more mature, but still troubled version of her "Real Love" character Kendra.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan
Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement