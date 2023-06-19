Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage

June 19 (UPI) -- Milton Powell, the Houston rapper known as Big Pokey, has died at the age of 45 after collapsing on stage during a weekend concert.

The artist appeared on Megan Thee Stallion's 2022 hit, "Southside Royalty Freestyle," and was a founding member of the Screwed Up Click Collective.

Big Pokey's albums included 1999's The Hardest Pit in the Litter, 2000's D-Game, 2002's Da Sky's Da Limit and 2021's Sensei.

He also rapped on Paul Wall's "Sittin' Sideways" and DJ Screw's "June 27th."

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023," a message on his Instagram account said Sunday.

"He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

Big Pokey's publicist confirmed the news to FOX 26.

The hip-hop star had been singing at the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont on Saturday night when he started gasping and fell on his back, according to video footage taken by audience members and posted online.

He was declared dead at a local hospital.

The cause of his death has not yet been publicly disclosed.

