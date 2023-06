Famous birthdays for June 19: Phylicia Rashad, Robin Tunney

1/2

Phylicia Rashad arrives on the red carpet at the Annual Vision Gala at New York City Center on April 20 in New York City. The actor turns 75 on June 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- British King James I in 1566

-- French philosopher/mathematician Blaise Pascal in 1623

-- Wallis Simpson, duchess of Windsor, in 1896

-- Moe Howard of the Three Stooges comedy act in 1897

-- Bandleader Guy Lombardo in 1902

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lou Gehrig in 1903

-- Musician Lester Flatt in 1914

-- Film critic Pauline Kael in 1919

-- Actor Nancy Marchand in 1928

-- Actor Gena Rowlands in 1930 (age 93)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate/Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi in 1945 (age 78)

-- Author Salman Rushdie in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Phylicia Rashad in 1948 (age 75)

-- Musician Nick Drake in 1948

-- Musician Ann Wilson of Heart in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Kathleen Turner in 1954 (age 69)

-- Singer Paula Abdul in 1962 (age 61)

-- Political commentator Laura Ingraham in 1963 (age 60)

-- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Mia Sara in 1967 (age 56)

-- TV personality Lara Spencer in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Robin Tunney in 1972 (age 51)

File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI

-- Actor Hugh Dancy in 1975 (age 48)

-- Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Zoe Saldana in 1978 (age 45)

-- Rapper Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggery, in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Aidan Turner in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Paul Dano in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Giacomo Gianniotti in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Atticus Shaffer in 1998 (age 25)