Famous birthdays for June 17: Barry Manilow, Jodie Whittaker

Barry Manilow arrives on the red carpet at the 76th annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theatre on June 11 in New York City. The singer turns 80 on June 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- British clergyman John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1703

-- John Robert Gregg, inventor of the Gregg shorthand system, in 1867

-- Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky in 1882

-- Dutch artist M.C. Escher in 1898

-- Author John Hersey in 1914

-- Director Ken Loach in 1936 (age 87)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Egyptian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei in 1942 (age 81)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1943 (age 80)

-- Singer Barry Manilow in 1943 (age 80)

-- Musician/songwriter George S. Clinton in 1947 (age 76)

-- Comedian Joe Piscopo in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Mark Linn-Baker in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Thomas Haden Church in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Greg Kinnear in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Jason Patric in 1966 (age 57)

-- Fashion designer Tory Burch in 1966 (age 57)

-- Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Will Forte in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Paulina Rubio in 1971 (age 52)

-- Tennis star Venus Williams in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 41)

File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

-- Actor Arthur Darvill in 1982 (age 41)

-- Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Sasha Calle in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor KJ Apa in 1997 (age 26)