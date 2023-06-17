Famous birthdays for June 17: Barry Manilow, Jodie Whittaker

June 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- British clergyman John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, in 1703
-- John Robert Gregg, inventor of the Gregg shorthand system, in 1867
-- Russian-born composer Igor Stravinsky in 1882
-- Dutch artist M.C. Escher in 1898
-- Author John Hersey in 1914
-- Director Ken Loach in 1936 (age 87)
-- Egyptian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei in 1942 (age 81)
-- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1943 (age 80)
-- Singer Barry Manilow in 1943 (age 80)
-- Musician/songwriter George S. Clinton in 1947 (age 76)
-- Comedian Joe Piscopo in 1951 (age 72)
-- Actor Mark Linn-Baker in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Thomas Haden Church in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Greg Kinnear in 1963 (age 60)
-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Jason Patric in 1966 (age 57)
-- Fashion designer Tory Burch in 1966 (age 57)
-- Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Will Forte in 1970 (age 53)
-- Singer Paulina Rubio in 1971 (age 52)
-- Tennis star Venus Williams in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Arthur Darvill in 1982 (age 41)
-- Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Sasha Calle in 1995 (age 28)
-- Actor KJ Apa in 1997 (age 26)