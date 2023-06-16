Trending
June 16, 2023

Comic actor Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after March crash

By Matt Bernardini
Pete Davidson was charged with reckless driving on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home in March.

Davidson's arraignment is set for July 27.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

The March 4 incident happened around 11 pm PT, when a vehicle Davidson was driving on a residential street crashed into a fire hydrant and a home, according to CNN.

According to reports at the time, Davidson's car jumped a curb and struck a fire hydrant and the house. Actress Chase Sui Wonders also was in the car and was not injured.

