Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 16: Joan Van Ark, Anna Cathcart

By UPI Staff
1/3
Joan Van Ark attends the Carousel of Hope Ball presented by Mercedes-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on October 11, 2014. The actor turns 80 on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joan Van Ark attends the Carousel of Hope Ball presented by Mercedes-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on October 11, 2014. The actor turns 80 on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Scottish golf legend Old Tom Morris in 1821

-- American Indian leader Geronimo in 1829

-- British film comedian Stan Laurel in 1890

-- Newspaper publisher Katharine Graham in 1917

-- Author Joyce Carol Oates in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Country singer Billy Crash Craddock in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Joan Van Ark in 1943 (age 80)

-- Boxer Roberto Duran in 1951 (age 72)

-- Singer/songwriter Gino Vannelli in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Laurie Metcalf in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Professional golfer Phil Mickelson in 1970 (age 53)

-- Rapper Tupac Shakur in 1971

-- Actor John Cho in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Daniel Brühl in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Missy Peregrym in 1982 (age 41)

-- Comedian Abby Elliott in 1987 (age 36)

Advertisement

-- Actor Anna Cathcart in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix TV review: 'XO, Kitty' matches 'To All the Boys' heart, comedy 'SNL' alum Abby Elliott Kennedy gives birth to second child

Latest Headlines

'Billions' ending with Season 7
TV // 11 hours ago
'Billions' ending with Season 7
June 15 (UPI) -- Showtime confirmed the seventh season of "Billions" would be its last, and announced its August premiere date.
Twice's MiSaMo share 'Marshmallow' from Japanese EP
Music // 13 hours ago
Twice's MiSaMo share 'Marshmallow' from Japanese EP
June 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mina, Sana and Momo released a single and music video for "Marshmallow," the pre-release single from their EP "Masterpiece."
'Drag Race' alum Krystal Versace preps for show in trailer for new series
TV // 13 hours ago
'Drag Race' alum Krystal Versace preps for show in trailer for new series
June 15 (UPI) -- "Keeping Up with Krystal Versace," a new reality series starring "Drag Race" winner Krystal Versace, is coming to WOW Presents Plus.
'What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo waits to transform in Season 5 trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
'What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo waits to transform in Season 5 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "What We Do in the Shadows," a mockumentary comedy horror series about a group of vampires, will return for a fifth season on FX.
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
June 15 (UPI) -- "Wham!," a new film about British pop duo Wham!, is coming to Netflix in July.
Dylan Sprouse, model Barbara Palvin are engaged
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Dylan Sprouse, model Barbara Palvin are engaged
June 15 (UPI) -- "Suite Life" actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin announced their engagement.
'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1 will consist of five episodes, including the season premiere, "Shaerrawedd."
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
TV // 15 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
June 15 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds will release "Bedtime Stories with Ryan," his first show for his Maximum Effort channel with FuboTV.
Essence Festival with Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to stream on Hulu
Music // 16 hours ago
Essence Festival with Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion to stream on Hulu
June 15 (UPI) -- The Essence Festival of Culture featuring Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott and other artists will livestream on Hulu.
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will return for a second, two-part season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement