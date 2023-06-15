Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 15: Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Hunt

By UPI Staff
1/2
Neil Patrick Harris hosts WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood on April 25, 2019. The actor turns 50 on June 15. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
Neil Patrick Harris hosts WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood on April 25, 2019. The actor turns 50 on June 15. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330

-- Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg in 1843

-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914

-- Pianist Erroll Garner in 1923

-- New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1932

-- Country singer Waylon Jennings in 1937

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson in 1941

-- Indian businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 68)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor/rapper Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Jon Hamm confirms he nearly starred in 'Gone Girl' 'The Out-Laws' trailer: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan rob a bank

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in theaters June 30, marks the legendary hero succumbing to the shortcomings of modern filmmaking.
Justin Min annoys women in Randall Park directed 'Shortcomings'
Movies // 12 hours ago
Justin Min annoys women in Randall Park directed 'Shortcomings'
June 14 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer for "Shortcomings" on Wednesday. Randall Park's feature film directorial debut opens Aug. 4 in theaters.
'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 13 hours ago
'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that it has renewed "XO, Kitty" for a second season. The cast made an Instagram video to announce the news to fans.
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
June 14 (UPI) -- "Minx," a comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, will return for a second season on Starz.
BTS share trailer for 'Beyond the Story,' their first book
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
BTS share trailer for 'Beyond the Story,' their first book
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS released a trailer for the official book "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS."
SZA, Lizzo to headline Made in America festival
Music // 15 hours ago
SZA, Lizzo to headline Made in America festival
June 14 (UPI) -- SZA, Lizzo, Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice and other artists will perform at Made in America Festival in September.
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
June 14 (UPI) -- Alaina Marie Scott married Matt Moeller at a wedding in Detroit, with her sister Hailie Jade Mathers as a bridesmaid.
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
TV // 16 hours ago
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
June 14 (UPI) -- "Silo," a show based on the Hugh Howey book series, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Nimona' trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices shapeshifting hero
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Nimona' trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz voices shapeshifting hero
June 14 (UPI) -- "Nimona," an animated film based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel, is coming to Netflix.
Jon Hamm confirms he nearly starred in 'Gone Girl'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Jon Hamm confirms he nearly starred in 'Gone Girl'
June 14 (UPI) -- "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm explained why he turned down Ben Affleck's role in "Gone Girl."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries in Detroit
'Everwood' creator, stars react to Treat Williams' death: 'Big, beautiful heart'
'Everwood' creator, stars react to Treat Williams' death: 'Big, beautiful heart'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement