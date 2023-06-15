Famous birthdays for June 15: Neil Patrick Harris, Helen Hunt

June 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330
-- Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg in 1843
-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914
-- Pianist Erroll Garner in 1923
-- New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1932
-- Country singer Waylon Jennings in 1937
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 85)
-- Singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson in 1941
-- Indian businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 73)
-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949
-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 68)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor/rapper Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 50)
-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 19)