BTS released a trailer for the official book "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is teasing its first book. The K-pop group released a trailer for the official book Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS on Wednesday. Advertisement

The preview introduces the book's seven chapters: "Seoul," "Why We Exist," "Love, Hate, Army," "Inside Out," "A Flight That Never Lands," "The World of BTS" and "We Are."

BTS also shared a photo of the product.

'BEYOND THE STORY : 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS' The First Ever Official Book 방탄소년단 데뷔 10주년 오피셜 북 출간 (https://t.co/9jzJfvRTqC) Original Edition Pre-order: 23. 6. 15. 11:00AM (KST) Release: 23. 7. 9. 7:09AM (KST)#BEYOND_THE_STORY #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/KltH1nC0d5— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 14, 2023

BTS wrote Beyond the Story with journalist Kang Myeongseok. The book is described as an oral history of BTS, a music group that has found global fame and become influential representatives for South Korea.

Pre-orders begin Thursday, with the book to be released July 9.

BTS is in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary with its annual Festa celebration. The group released the single "Take Two" on Friday as an ode to its fans, known as ARMY.

Seoul marked the anniversary Tuesday by illuminating landmarks with purple lights.

