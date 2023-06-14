Trending
Entertainment News
June 14, 2023 / 1:26 PM

BTS share trailer for 'Beyond the Story,' their first book

By Annie Martin
1/5
BTS released a trailer for the official book "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
BTS released a trailer for the official book "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is teasing its first book.

The K-pop group released a trailer for the official book Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS on Wednesday.

The preview introduces the book's seven chapters: "Seoul," "Why We Exist," "Love, Hate, Army," "Inside Out," "A Flight That Never Lands," "The World of BTS" and "We Are."

BTS also shared a photo of the product.

BTS wrote Beyond the Story with journalist Kang Myeongseok. The book is described as an oral history of BTS, a music group that has found global fame and become influential representatives for South Korea.

Pre-orders begin Thursday, with the book to be released July 9.

BTS is in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary with its annual Festa celebration. The group released the single "Take Two" on Friday as an ode to its fans, known as ARMY.

Seoul marked the anniversary Tuesday by illuminating landmarks with purple lights.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS BTS release 'Take Two' single ahead of 10th anniversary South Korea preps for ARMY of visitors to mark BTS's 10th anniversary What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

